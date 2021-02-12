Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market (COVID-19) to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2016-2024

Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is a technique used to manufacture liquid-filled polymer containers as small volume (0.1mL to 99mL) as well as large volume (100mL and above). The technology is developed in Europe and has significant demand in Europe followed by North America. The technique has relatively high use in the pharmaceutical market to fill the parental preparation with comparatively less intervention of human being. The technology is considered as a superior method for aseptic filling of parental preparation by various regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is used in filling of eye drops, infusions, inhalation, and other parental preparations.

Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market: Dynamics

The primary factor driving the market of Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is growing the pharmaceutical market and packaging market. Other factors driving the market of Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology are convenient packaging, innovation in pharmaceutical packaging, increasing demand for a qualitative technique for filling parental preparation, etc. The availability of a wide range of innovative packaging solutions is likely to have a significant influence on the demand for Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology market during the forecast period. The Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology require a relatively high cost for preparation which leads to increasing price of final product. Considering this factors, the final price of the product will increase, which will be a restraining factor for the Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology market. The key trends in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology market are rising demand for ascetic packaging and regulations over the packaging of pharmaceutical products. The company manufacturing this technology have significantly high opportunity in regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America as in these regions the pharmaceutical industry and packaging industry is in its growth phase which will lead to the growth of Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology market.

Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market: Segmentation

Basically, Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology market is segmented by the specification, by application, and by region. The global Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology market is segmented on the basis of application into pharmaceuticals and others. Pharmaceuticals segment has the significantly high market share with substantial growth rate. As Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is now-a-days particularly used for parental preparation filling as the technology helps to fill the preparation with minimum contamination, therefore, pharmaceutical segment occupies principal market share.

Based on specification, the global Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology market is segmented into:

Small Volume (1mL-99mL)

Large Volume (100mL and Above)

Based on application, the global Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology market is segmented into:

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market: Regional overview

On the basis of region Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology market is segmented as North America’s Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology market, Latin America’s Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology market, Europe’s Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology market, Asia-Pacific’s Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology market, and Middle East & Africa’s Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology market. The Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology market has significantly high market in Europe followed by North America. Whereas, the growth rate is relatively high in Asia-Pacific Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology market, Latin America Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology market, and Middle East Africa Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology market.

Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Technology Market: Key Players

The key player of the Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology market is Rommelag, Unither, HealthStar, AUTOMATIC LIQUID PACKAGING SOLUTIONS, LLC, Weiler Engineering, Inc., Pharmapack Co., Ltd., Mahanagar Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Catalent, Inc, etc. Other Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology manufacturers are Labh Group of Companies-Filling Machines Division, Albasit India Packaging, Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co., Ltd., Shanghai Sunway International Trade Co., Ltd., Hunan Chinasun Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd., Shantou Jinping Shunyi Packing Machinery Plant, SAN TUNG MACHINE INDUSTRY CO., LTD., WUXI JIUMING MACHINERY CO., LTD, ADINATH INTERNATIONAL, Shanghai Sunway Science & Technology Co.,Ltd., Hunan FE Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd., etc.

