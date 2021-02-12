5G Security Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report | A10 Networks, Akamai, Check Point, Cisco, Colt Technology and more.

According to Market Study Report, 5G Security Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the 5G Security Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The global 5G security market size is projected to grow from USD 580 million in 2020 to USD 5,226 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 44.3% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the 5G Security Market:

The DDoS protection segment is projected to grow with the most rapid growth rate in 2020 to 2026. Enterprises use DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services for adaptive defense against DDoS attacks. These attacks further affect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of resources, which may result in billion-dollar losses for enterprises.

Enterprises are undergoing digital transformation across different industries. Businesses are in various stages of implementing new technologies to develop new solutions, improve service delivery, increase operational efficiency, reduce cost, gain competitive advantage, and meet rising customer expectations. 5G will soon make it into the list of technologies enterprise will consider, with standalone 5G solutions that will enable various new industrial applications, such as robotics, big data analytics, IIoT and AR/VR in engineering and design, as well as new ways to provide remote support and training.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growth and also account for largest markety share in the 5G security market”

APAC region is set to dominate 5G, edge computing, blockchain, and 5G security technology, due to its size, diversity, and the strategic lead taken by countries, including Singapore, South Korea, China, Australia, and Japan. These countries have always supported and promoted industrial and technological growth.

Competitive Landscape of 5G Security Market:

Reason to access this report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall 5G security market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

