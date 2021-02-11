What’s driving the South America Thermal Scanners Market Growth? Prominent Players FLIR Systems, Inc., AMETEK Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, 3M, Leonardo

The thermal scanners market in SAM is expected to grow from US$ 186.86 million in 2019 to US$ 277.02 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South America Thermal Scanners Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South America Thermal Scanners market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Thermal scanners detect body heat radiation usually from the forehead, then estimate core body temperature. These cameras are a powerful tool often used by firefighters to track smoldering embers and police to search for suspects who are out of sight. COVID-19 outbreak has increased demand from healthcare facilities for the thermal scanners. The device helps healthcare professionals monitor the patient’s body temperature and take necessary action based on scanner results. The airline industry has also increased demand for thermal scanners, where air passengers are screened for any virus symptoms. Those factors will affect market growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for thermal scanners at airports for mass screening, increasing government spending in the aerospace and defense sectors, increasing R&D investments by companies, governments, and capital firms to develop innovative thermal scanning solutions, and increasing the adoption of thermal scanners in the automotive industry are key factors contributing to this market growth.

In addition to increasing demand for additional advanced security solutions, the rapid urbanization of the entire SAM countries would lead to the robust growth of the thermal scanners industry. Infrared heat scanner detects passively absorbed infrared radiation from objects that are more concealed than other active imaging systems that are supplied with the light. The infrared thermal scanners are used in military recognized research, monitoring, and guidance because of its excellent concealment, good anti-interference, strong target detection capabilities, and all weather conditions. It is widely used in weapons and fittings. Thus, the rise in adoption of thermal scanners in automotive industry is expected to create a significant demand for thermal scanners in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the SAM thermal scanners market.

Major key players covered in this report:

FLIR Systems, Inc.

AMETEK Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

3M

Leonardo

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South America Thermal Scanners market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the South America Thermal Scanners market segments and regions.

The research on the South America Thermal Scanners market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South America Thermal Scanners market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South America Thermal Scanners market.

