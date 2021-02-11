What’s driving the North America and LATAM Hummus Market Growth? Prominent Players Bakkavor, Fountain of Health, Hummus Goodness, Hope Foods, LLC, Lantana Foods

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America and LATAM Hummus Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America and LATAM Hummus market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The hummus market was valued at US$ 973.10 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 2,555.25 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2019 to 2027.

Hummus is kind of Levantine paste or spread which is being prepared by cooking and mashing chickpeas, beans mixed and sesame seeds with olive oil, lemon juice, tahini, salt, and garlic. Hummus is a composition of natural ingredients and is known for its rich nutritional profile and helps to maintain heart and blood health while managing weight. They are one of the organic and clean label forms of product and are increasingly being preferred by consumers opting minimally processed and organic plant-based food items. Factors such as rise in demand for protein rich foods, rise in number of new product launches and expanding retail space are some of the factors stimulating the growth of hummus market in North and Latin America region.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America and LATAM Hummus market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America and LATAM Hummus market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Get Sample Copy of this North America and LATAM Hummus Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00013437

Major key players covered in this report:

Bakkavor

Boar’s Head Brand

Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods Inc.

Fountain of Health

Hummus Goodness

Hope Foods, LLC

Lantana Foods

Lancaster Colony Corporation

Tribe Hummus

Strauss Group

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America and LATAM Hummus market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America and LATAM Hummus market segments and regions.

Order a Copy of this North America and LATAM Hummus Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00013437

The research on the North America and LATAM Hummus market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America and LATAM Hummus market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America and LATAM Hummus market.

About Us:

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/