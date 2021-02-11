Target Drones Market 2027 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecasts

Target Drones Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing); Engine (Internal Combustion Engine, Jet Engine, Others); Target (Aerial Targets, Ground Targets, Marine Targets); Operation (Autonomous, Remotely Piloted, Optionally Piloted); Application (Combat Training, Target and Decoy, Reconnaissance, Target Identification, Target Acquisition) and Geography

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is an aircraft without a human pilot on board. UAVs are a part of an unmanned aircraft system (UAS), which involves a UAV, a ground-based controller, and a communication system between the two aircraft. Target drones are a sub-class of remotely operated unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) used for weapons system testing and evaluation, artillery fire tests, and anti-aircraft crew training in realistic aerial threat simulation.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

AeroTargets International LLC.

Denel Dynamics

Griffon Aerospace

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Most Important Types of Target Drones Market covered in this report is:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Target Drones Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

