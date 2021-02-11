Protective Coating Market 2021| Analysis with Focus on Opportunities, Development Strategy, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Protective coating refers to the thin layer provided to protect the substrate against foreign elements besides creating a decorative finish of the material as well. These coatings protect the substrate against corrosion or any other kind of possible deterioration. These coatings are widely used in industrial installations. Nano as well as micro level particles are used to create protective coatings.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The protective coating market is anticipated to witness high growth owing to increased investments in government and private structures looking for higher quality services. However, strict regulations regarding VOC emission and rise in raw material prices restrict the protective coating market growth. The protective coating market is likely to showcase opportunities for the major market players on account of growing infrastructures during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Protective Coating Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of protective coating market with detailed market segmentation by resin type, formulation, type, application, and geography. The global protective coating market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading protective coating market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global protective coating market is segmented on the basis of resin type, formulation, type, and application. Based on resin type, the market is segmented as epoxy, alkyd, acrylic, polyurethane, and others. On the basis of the formulation, the market is segmented as solvent-borne, water-borne, powder-based, and others. The market on the basis of type is classified as organic and metallic. On the basis of application, the protective coating market is segmented as infrastructure & construction, oil & gas, aerospace, automotive, industrial, mining, marine, power generation, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global protective coating market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The protective coating market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting protective coating market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the protective coating market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the protective coating market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from protective coating market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for protective coating in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the protective coating market.

The report also includes the profiles of key protective coating companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

Hempel A/S

Jotun

Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

The Sherwin-Williams Company

