Pharmacy Automation Market: Global Industry Overview by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Global Pharmacy Automation Market is expected to reach USD 11,826.42 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for pharmacy automation is developing owing to certain parameters such as decentralization of pharmacies, rising geriatric population and rising labor cost & emerging markets, these factors are prime determinants driving the market scope. During the time of market growth some of the factors may hinder the pace of germination such as reluctance to adopt pharmacy automation systems and stringent regulatory procedures.

According to this report Global Pharmacy Automation Market will rise from Covid-19 crisis at moderate growth rate during 2020 to 2027. Pharmacy Automation Market includes comprehensive information derived from depth study on Pharmacy Automation Industry historical and forecast market data. Global Pharmacy Automation Market Size To Expand moderately as the new developments in Pharmacy Automation and Impact of COVID19 over the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

In November, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced its partnership with Deloitte to create an easy understandable cloud based interface for accessing the data and records of medical trials. Henceforth it is going to build an infrastructure which will require all categories of man power, resources and measures in execution of this latest program in healthcare outsourcing market, an opening door for innumerable job roles.

List of Companies Profiled in the Pharmacy Automation Market Report are:



Cerner Corporation

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Kuka Aktiengesellschaft

Omnicell, Inc.

Capsa Healthcare

RxSafe, LLC

ARxIUM

Talyst, LLC.

Parata Systems

ScriptPro LLC

The Segments and Sub-Section of Pharmacy Automation Market are shown below:

By Product (Automated Medication Dispensing Systems, Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems, Automated Table-Top Counters),

By End-User (Retail Pharmacies, Inpatient Pharmacies, Outpatient Pharmacies, Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations and Mail-Order Pharmacies)

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Market Segmentation: Global Pharmacy Automation Market

The global pharmacy automation market is segmented based on offering into two notable segments hardware and software. In 2018, hardware is expected to dominate the pharmacy automation market with 66.9% market share growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of product, global pharmacy automation market is segmented into four notable segments: automated medication dispensing systems automated, automated packaging and labelling systems, automated table-top counters, automated storage and retrieval systems. Automated medication dispensing systems is sub segmented into centralized and decentralized. Centralized is further segmented into robots/robotic automated dispensing systems and carousels. Decentralized is further sub segmented into automated unit-dose dispensing systems, pharmacy-based automated dispensing systems and ward-based automated dispensing systems. Automated is further sub segmented into automated unit-dose packaging & labelling systems and automated multi-dose packaging & labelling systems. In 2018, automated medication dispensing systems is expected to dominate the pharmacy automation market with highest market share and is growing at a healthy CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global pharmacy automation market is segmented based on end user into four notable segments: inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management organizations and mail-order pharmacies. Inpatient pharmacies are further sub segmented into acute care settings and long-term care facilities. Outpatient pharmacies are further sub-segmented into outpatient/fast-track clinics and hospital retail settings. In 2018, retail pharmacies are expected to dominate the pharmacy automation market with highest market share and are growing at a healthy CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global pharmacy automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Pharmacy Automation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Pharmacy Automation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Pharmacy Automation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Pharmacy Automation

Chapter 4: Presenting the Pharmacy Automation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2010-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Pharmacy Automation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2027).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Pharmacy Automation Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

