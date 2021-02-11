North America Egg White Powder Market 2020: Expected To Grow 8.1% of CAGR with Top Companies Analysis (Bouwhuis Enthoven, Wulro BV, Oskaloosa Foods) & Forecast to 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Egg White Powder Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Egg White Powder market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The egg white powder market in North America is expected to reach US$ 782.44 million by 2027 from US$ 428.32 million in 2019; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027

The egg white powder is a well-known form of protein powder as it’s packed with protein and is fat-free and zero sugar, thereby offering consumers the benefits of a protein shake without unneeded calories. Pertaining to this fact, egg white powder is a best choice to help consumer achieve any fitness goal. Looking at the rising number of food allergy and intolerance cases, the products like egg white powder are being alleged as profitable investments for entering the food ingredients category. In addition to protein-rich characteristics, egg white powder can fulfill the typically recommended dose of calcium, amino acids, and cholesterol-free protein. Further, the meat-free nature of this type of powder substantiates sales, mainly within the vegetarian consumer people. Through an evident shift of consumers toward vegetarianism, it is highly expected that egg white powder market may continue to foresee strong gains in the coming years. Moreover, the egg white powder market growth seems promising due to its mild flavor that further allows its usage as the balancing ingredient in the processed food items, without compromising on the taste of several other added ingredients.

Rising focus on research and development activities is the key factor driving the North America egg white powder market. Various research studies have been conducted to explore the properties of egg white that can useful in food, pharmaceutical, and other applications. Spray-dried egg white is used as a food ingredient mainly for its foaming and gelling properties. However, these properties are obtained when the egg white is subjected to dry heating, and this is necessary to offset the harmful effects of spray-drying on the functionality of the egg white. Research has been conducted to identify the processing steps that can damage the functional properties of egg white, and also to to reduce dry-heating time. In April 2018, a research study was published in the International Journal on Advanced Science Engineering and Information Technology.

The main objective of this study was to compare the physicochemical properties of egg white powder obtained from eggs of different types of birds, such as local kampung chicken, local serama chicken, leghorn chicken, local fighting chicken, turkey, and guineafowl. Egg whites were separated manually from egg yolks, blast frozen, freeze-dried, and then ground into powder. In this process, moisture and protein content, color, emulsification activity and stability, foaming capacity and stability, water holding capacity (WHC), and texture profile parameters of the powders were measured. The protein content, as well as foaming capacity, of egg white powder from leghorn chickens was found significantly (p < 0.05) higher than that obtained from the other chicken breeds. The emulsion ability and stability of commercial egg white powder were observed significantly (p < 0.05) lower than those of the powders obtained from the chicken breeds tested; however, it formed a stronger gel and had greater World Health Organization WHC. These results indicate that the physicochemical properties of egg white powder differ significantly among eggs from different types of bird. Such research studies can provide future opportunities for the egg white powder market players to come up with new products for various applications, including, food, pharmaceutical, and dietary supplements.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Egg White Powder market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Egg White Powder market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Egg White Powder market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Egg White Powder market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Egg White Powder market.

