Laser Micro Perforation Equipment Market 2021 Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

Laser micro perforation is a process of creating micro holes in the packaging materials of products. Micro perforation helps to control airflow and moisture release that ensures product freshness, leading to increased shelf-life. The controlled airflow helps in making the packages more compressed which reduces the shipping cost as the products can easily be stacked. Laser micro perforation also helps in generating a series of small holes on packaging to create a simple tear path.Traditional perforation punctures the flexible packaging films and leaves tears that take away from the aesthetics of the packaging. Laser micro perforation burns through the material, resulting in a cleaner, smaller, and more precise hole.

The global laser micro perforation equipment market is segmented based on laser type, plastic film type, and region. In terms of laser type, Co2 lasers segment acquired the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a faster rate at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast perioddue to its widespread application in food packaging and other consumer goods.CO2 lasers offer various benefits over traditional mechanical methods for perforation, scoring, and cutting of the plastic films and other flexible materials that are majorly utilized in the packaging of foods and other consumer goods. Additionally, increased demand for pouch packaging in various industries, including food & beverage coupled with convenience at a low cost compared to Nd: YAG lasers is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Increased consumer demand for high quality and freshness in packaged foodshas led to the implementation of sophisticated packaging techniquesbased on the application of plastic films. Polypropylene plastic film dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a faster rate due to its application in the packaging field in the food and beverage industrybecause of its lightweight, hygienic factors. It is utilized majorly in maintaining and enhancing the quality of packaged food.

Request for a sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=51774

Geographically, the laser micro perforation equipment market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Europe held the majority share of the global laser micro perforation equipment market in 2017. Rapid increase in urbanization, changing lifestyle of people, and rising awareness among consumers about healthy and fresh products are fueling the FMCG and retail sectors in Europe. Additionally, the number of retail outlets, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and local stores has increased in Europe, leading to the rising demand for packaged food. Furthermore, laser micro perforation as a technology is more prevalent in Europe due to presence of advanced technologies compared to other regions.

One of the main challenging factors impacting the growth of the global laser micro perforation equipment market is the environmental issue. Micro perforated films are facing challenges because of government norms on the ban of plastics in many countries around the world. Another issue is the recyclability of the plastics used for food packaging which is retraining the growth of the global laser micro perforation equipment market. However, rapid growth and technological advancement in emerging economies creates ample opportunities for micro perforated films manufacturers to penetrate in these potentially remunerative markets. Additionally, major players in micro perforated film packaging are focusing on manufacturing bio degradable plastics.

Ask for brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=51774

Some of the key players in the laser micro perforation equipment market include B&B Verpackungstechnik GmbH, Coherent-ROFIN, Comexi Group, El.En. S.p.A., AZCO Corp., Guangzhou Laisai Laser Equipment Co., Ltd., Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd., ID Technology, LLC, Karlville Development, LLC, LaserPin Srl, LasX Industries, Inc., Maklaus Srl, MLT – Micro Laser Technology GmbH, PERFOTEC B.V., Preco Inc., PTS Progressives Engineering, Sei S.p.a, Stewarts of America, Inc., Synrad Inc, and Universal Converting Equipment. The key players operating in the laser micro perforation equipment market adopt numerous strategies to sustain in the market. Product development and acquisition and partnership are some of the mainstrategies adopted by key players to gain a competitive edge.

Read TMR Research Methodology at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/methodology.html

The laser micro perforation equipment market is segmented as follows:

Laser Micro Perforation Equipment Market

By Product Type

Co2 Lasers

Nd: YAG Lasers

By Plastic Film Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America