Ibuprofen Market 2024: Production Analysis, Trends, Growth Strategies, Key Manufacturers, Regional Demand and Forecast Outlook

ReportsnReports.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “Global Ibuprofen Market (by Product, Dosage Form, Process & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)”.

The global ibuprofen market is projected to reach US$7.54 billion in 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2.47%, over the period 2020-2024. The factors such as upsurge in healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of arthritis, surging incidence of cancer cases, expanding urbanization and escalating sales of analgesic drugs would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by adverse side effects and increase in the price of raw materials. A few notable trends include mounting e-commerce penetration, upswing in sports injuries, surging occurrence of chronic disorders and increasing public awareness.

Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Ibuprofen Market Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3999306.

The global ibuprofen market has been categorized on the basis of product, dosage form and process. On the basis of product, the global ibuprofen market can be bifurcated into United States Pharmacopoeia (USP) and European Pharmacopoeia (EP). According to the dosage form, the global ibuprofen market can be split into tablets, suspension & solution and other forms such as capsules, gels and creams. Whereas, the ibuprofen market can be segmented into oral and intravenous, on the basis of process.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure coupled with growing demand for ibuprofen due to the side effects of opioid analgesics such as respiratory depression, allergic reactions, sedation and gastrointestinal events, growing research and development activities for the development of innovative drugs and rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as respiratory disorders, heart disease, obesity, and asthma in the region.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global ibuprofen market segmented on the basis of product type, dosage form, process and region.

The major regional and country markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (BASF SE, Perrigo Company PLC, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Limited, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and SI Group, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Get Exclusive Discount on Ibuprofen Market Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=3999306.

Key Target Audience:

Ibuprofen Manufacturers

Ibuprofen Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Downstream Vendors

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Inquire more before buying this report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3999306.

About Us: ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.

E-mail: sales@reportsandreports.com

Phone: +1 888 391 5441