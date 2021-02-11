Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Growth Prospects, Top Players, Key Country Analysis 2027||Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot, GYANT.COM, Inc

Healthcare chatbots market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 20.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising internet connectivity and smart device adoption drives the healthcare chatbots market.

Research analysts leverage their years of experience and expertise to build a perfect and error-free Healthcare Chatbots market research report. The visualization and liveliness of an expert team make work swift and help create the best research report. This marketing report acts as a strong bridge between the business and the very crucial market information that can go waste otherwise. The basic values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity have been kept at the centre while delivering this report to the client. The global Healthcare Chatbots market report helps businesses get the right research when they need it most.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy Of Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-healthcare-chatbots-market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the healthcare chatbots market are HealthTap, Inc., Anboto, Sensely, Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot, GYANT.COM, Inc., Creative Virtual, Your.MD, Synthetix Ltd., Next IT Corp., CX Company, Inbenta Technologies Inc., eGain, Nuance Communications, Inc. and eCreations.

INITIATIVES OF GOVERNMENT TOWARDS COVID-19

In April 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) had launched a Facebook Messenger for healthcare care sector. This messenger can be accessed in various languages such as English, French, Spanish and many others.

In March 2020, CDC had launched COVID-19 assessment bot. This bot is used to send alert in the mobile if any nearby person has symptoms of COVID-19. Owing to this factor, it results in minimizing the risk factor of COVID-19 spread.

In March 2020, the government had launched WhatsApp coronavirus chatbot. The role of this chatbot is to spread the awareness among communities about COVID-19.