Global Health Insurance Market Regional Demand, Top vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth Forecast 2027||Aetna Inc., Centene Corporation, Cigna, Allianz Care, Axa, Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A., Bupa

Global health insurance market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 2,259,670.09 million by 2027. High cost of healthcare and the need for efficient flow of processes without the inconvenience caused due to payment processes is expected to fuel the market.

The major players covered in the health insurance market report are Unitedhealth Group, Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc., Aetna Inc., Centene Corporation, Cigna, Allianz Care, Axa, Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A., Bupa, AIA Group Limited, Aviva, BMI Healthcare, Broadstone Corporate Benefits Limited, HBF Health Limited, Healthcare International Global Network Ltd., International Medical Group, Inc., Mapfre, Now Health International, Oracle, VHI Group, Vitality Corporate Services Limited among other domestic and global players.

Segmentation:Global Health Insurance Market

By Type

(Products, Solutions),

Services

(Inpatient Treatment, Outpatient Treatment, Medical Assistance, Others),

Level of Coverage

(Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum),

Service Providers

(Public Health Insurance Providers, Private Health Insurance Providers),

Health Insurance Plans

(Point of Service (POS), Exclusive Provider Organization (EPOS), Indemnity Health Insurance, Health Savings Account (HSA), Qualified Small Employer Health Reimbursement Arrangements (QSEHRAS), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Others),

Demographics

(Adults, Minors, Senior citizens), Coverage Type (Lifetime Coverage, Term Coverage),

End User

(Corporates, Individuals, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Financial Institutions, E-commerce, Hospitals, Clinics, Others)

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa and South America)

COVID-19 Impact on Health Insurance Sector in Healthcare Industry

Similar to different sub-sectors of the healthcare industry, the novel strain of Coronavirus named COVID-19 has impacted the health insurance industry as well. The sudden threat of increase in medical expenses shooting up has impacted a significant share of patients. As a result, the health insurance sector is also striving to come up with products to meet the requirements for COVID-19 specific policies.

The pandemic has augmented the market for digital health products and hence, health insurance providers are also focusing towards seamless app/web based processes. As the demand for health insurance is expected to increase post recovery, companies are focusing towards cost efficient processes to ensure greater productivity. This will lead to higher degree of centralization of health insurance claims and functions of policy administration.

In the wake of the pandemic, health insurance providers across the U.S. are widening coverage and giving their policyholders greater access to health care facilities.

Patient cost-sharing with COVID-19 medical assessment programmes offered by employer-sponsored community insurance benefits has been abolished by the government. This has been implemented as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act signed on March 18, 2020 as the second major legislative initiative.

CONCLUSION

The demand for health insurance is expected to see a rise in the coming months amid pandemic. However, the long term demand will also stay unaltered due to the benefits of health insurance. The existing market leaders holding major share in the market that are cash rich and have strong strategic teams will be least impacted. However, for a brief duration, the supply chain of health insurance will be impacted due to restrictions on movement of goods and equipment. However, as the situation eases, the sales will bounce back. Taking the right steps will help the companies to exhibit planning and demonstrate stability to the end users.

