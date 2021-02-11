Global Forensic Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Forensic Technology Market
Forensic Technology market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Forensic Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
- Capillary Electrophoresis
- Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
- Rapid DNA Analysis
- Automated Liquid Handling Technology
- Microarrays
- Others
Segment by Application
- Pharmacogenetics
- Biodefense & Biosurveillance
- Judicial/Law Enforcement
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
By Company
- Agilent Technologies
- GE Healthcare
- Morpho Group
- ThermoFisherScientific
- Forensic Fluids Laboratories
- Eurofins Scientific
- LGC Forensics
- Neogen Corporation
- NMS Labs
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Forensic Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
1.2.3 Capillary Electrophoresis
1.2.4 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
1.2.5 Rapid DNA Analysis
1.2.6 Automated Liquid Handling Technology
1.2.7 Microarrays
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Forensic Technology Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Pharmacogenetics
1.3.3 Biodefense & Biosurveillance
1.3.4 Judicial/Law Enforcement
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Forensic Technology Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Forensic Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Forensic Technology Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Forensic Technology Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Forensic Technology Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Forensic Technology Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Forensic Technology Market Trends
2.3.2 Forensic Technology Market Drivers
2.3.3 Forensic Technology Market Challenges
2.3.4 Forensic Technology Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Forensic Technology Players by Revenue
