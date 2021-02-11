Global e-Pharma Market (COVID – 19 Updates) 2021-2027 Research Report | Know The Growth Factors and Future Scope

Databridgemarketresearch.com Present “Global e-Pharma Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. This Global e-Pharma Market report provides explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Competitive landscape in this report covers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and strategies. The data and information regarding the industry are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Gaining valuable market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs is sure to help your business achieve business goals.

Global e-Pharma Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 33.71 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 101.69 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 14.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and demand of medicines in these populations.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in e-pharma market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AbbVie Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Walmart Inc., Walgreen Co., Express Scripts Holding Company, The Kroger Co., L Rowland & Co, DocMorris, Giant Eagle, Inc., OptumRx, Inc., CVS Health, Merck & Co., Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Competitive Analysis:

Global e-Pharma market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of e-Pharma for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global e-Pharma Market By Type (Pharmacy Benefit Manager, Legitimate Internet Pharmacy, Illegal or Unethical Internet Pharmacy), Application (Hospitals, Personal Use, Government Research), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global e-Pharma Market

E-Pharma market is a way of transaction between pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies. E-pharma market is one of the recent innovations that has emerged as a most convenient way to order medicines. Broadly, there are 3 types of e-pharma exist in the market which are: Organized e-pharmacy, Non-organized e-pharmacy and illegal international trade through e-pharmacy. E-Pharmacy is beneficial to common people in many ways by providing: Consumer convenience, Consumer access, Consumer education, Data records, Medicine authenticity.

Market Drivers

Increasing aging population is driving the growth of this market

Rising prevalence for e- prescriptions is another factor driving the market growth.

Market Restraints

Rising number of illegal online pharmacies is restraining the growth of this market

Availability of fake drugs online is another factor restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global e-Pharma Market

By Type Pharmacy Benefit Manager Legitimate Internet Pharmacy Illegal or Unethical Internet Pharmacy

By Application Hospitals Personal use Government research



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Giant Eagle Inc. announced its acquisition with Ricker Oil Company Inc. The main of the acquisition is to expand Giant Eagle’s GetGo and Ricker’s brand in Indiana market and provide customers with fresh products and services.

In February 2016, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. announced the agreement McKesson Corporation for the distribution of generic pharmaceuticals. The main aim of the agreement is to expand their business worldwide and McKesson will distribute all the pharmaceuticals by Walmart.

Current and future of global e-Pharma market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

