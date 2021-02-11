Global Dyslexia Treatment Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends
Global dyslexia treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in demand of targeted mode of therapies and high unmet need of treatment are the key factors for growth of this market
Global dyslexia treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global dyslexia treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global dyslexia treatment market are Novartis AG, Tris Pharma, Inc, LANNETT, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mallinckrodt, Mayne Pharma, Novel Laboratories Inc, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alvogen, Bionpharma, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mylan N.V, Ascent Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc, Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Inc , Alkem Labs, Fresenius Kabi AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc and others
Dyslexia is a learning disorder that often hereditary and primarily neurologically based. It is associated with difficulties in reading, spelling, writing and organization the things. A person with dyslexia often have struggle with planning and organization, poor or inconsistent spelling, confuse the order of letters in words etc.
According to the National Health Services, an estimated annual incidence of dyslexia is up to 1 in every 10 people in the UK. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth
Market Drivers
- Growing prevalence of dyslexia worldwide is boosting the market growth
- High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver
- Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth
- Emergence of drug used in the treatment of complications associated with dyslexia is propelling the market growth
Market Restraints
- Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
- Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth
Segmentation: Global Dyslexia Treatment Market
By Type
- Double Deficit Dyslexia
- Visual Dyslexia
- Phonological Dyslexia
- Others
By Therapy Type
- Occupational Therapy
- Speech Therapy
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
By Drugs Class
- Antihistamine
- Central Nervous Stimulant
- Anti-Myoclonic
- Others
By Drugs
- Cyclizine
- Meclizine
- Dimenhydrinate
- Methylphenidate
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
By End Users
- Psychiatric Institutions
- Rehabilitation Centers
- Home Care
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Others
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2017, According to the article published in the Agence France Presse (AFP) news agency by Prof Ropars, at the University of Rennes. French scientists discover the physiological cause for dyslexia which could lead to a potential treatment. They have identified that the tiny light receptor-cells were arranged in matching patterns in the center of each eye in dyslexia patients which is not match in healthy children. This investigation could lead to develop a novel targeted mode treatment for patients with dyslexia.
