Global Biomarker Technologies Market Overview,Key Vendor Landscape, Demand By Countries And Future Growth 2025||Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Qiagen N.V
Global Biomarker Technologies Market is expected to reach USD 89.47 billion by 2025
Some of the major players operating in the biomarker technologies market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Qiagen N.V., Illumina, GE, Biomérieux SA, Merck & Co., Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Biomarker Technologies, Inc., Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Myriad Genetics, Sysmex Corporation, Hologic, Quest Diagnostics among others.
Market Segmentation: Global Biomarker Technologies Market
By Test Type
(Solid Biopsy, Liquid Biopsy),
By Product
(Consumables, Instruments, Services, Software/Informatics),
By End Users
(Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Clinics),
By Profiling Technology
(Immunoassay, PCR, Imaging Technologies, Mass, Spectrometry, NGS, Other Profiling Technologies),
By Application,
(biomarker identification, validation & development research and routine biomarker-based tests)
By Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing diagnostic applications of biomarkers
- Increasing R&D funding for pharma and biotech companies
- Increasing number of CROs and low cost of clinical trials in developing countries
- High prevalence of cancer
- High capital investments and low cost-benefit ratio
- Poorly suited regulatory and reimbursement systems
- Technical issues related to sample collection and storage
Table of Contents:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodologies
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Compliance in Biomarker Technologies Market
8 Biomarker Technologies Market, By Service
9 Biomarker Technologies Market, By Deployment Type
10 Biomarker Technologies Market, By Organization Size
11 Biomarker Technologies Market Analyses, By Vertical
12 Geographic Analyses
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
13 Competitive Landscapes
14 Detailed Company Profiles
15 Related Reports
