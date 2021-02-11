Europe Rail Greases Market Insights Covering Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario through 2021| FUCHS, SKF Group, Chevron Corporation, Klüber Lubrication, Sinopec Corp.

The Europe Rail Greases Market is expected to reach US$ US$ 79.43 million by 2027 from US$ 65.40 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2019 to 2027. There is a surging demand for biodegradable rail greases. These biodegradable greases are high performing and their additives are either synthetic ester or vegetable oil based. Most of these greases consist of petroleum hydrocarbons. After the operation, these lubricants fall on the railroad tracks and pollute the environment. These greases do not decompose in natural conditions and damage ecosystems associated with the rail. Thus, to improve the ecological compatibility of works and equipment, new biodegradable, eco-friendly lubricants are developed by the key players operating in the market. It degrades sooner compared to its mineral oil-based alternatives and do not release environmentally harmful residues after use.

The Europe Rail Greases Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Europe Rail Greases Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Top Key Players:-

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Total SA

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

FUCHS

SKF Group

Chevron Corporation

Klüber Lubrication

Sinopec Corp.

Grease is solid or semi-solid lubricating oil. Greases contain additional lubricating particles, such as molybdenum disulfide, graphite, or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). Different types of greases combine the lubricating properties of oils with added stickiness, which allows the lubricant to adhere to the surfaces better. Grease possesses characteristic feature such as high initial viscosity, which make it frictional. It is popularly used across various industries such as automobile, railway, construction, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, mining and numerous others. For rails, greases can be used in mechanisms where lubrication is required frequently and where a lubricating oil does not stay for long. Grease acts as a sealant to avert ingress of water and incompressible materials. Grease is also being used for maintenance of various rail elements such as railway axles & wheels, bearings & chains, brake elements, interior components, pantographs and railway track components, as it prevents entry of contaminants or loss of lubricant. Soft grease used in gearboxes, for noise reduction, as leakage resistant, and for suspension of solid additives. Greased components consumes a small amount of power and is an even less vulnerable impact to any wear tear damage. The demand of greases in railway industry is growing due to the development of new railway infrastructure across major countries in Europe such as Germany, UK, Russia and Rest of Europe coupled with the maintenance activities of different parts used in railway transportation.

The report analyzes factors affecting Europe Rail Greases market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Europe Rail Greases market in these regions.

