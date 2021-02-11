Europe Polyisobutylene Market Going With Impressive Gains Including Key Players TPC Group, The Lubrizol Corporation, Sibur Holding PJSC, Braskem SA, BASF SE

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Polyisobutylene Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Polyisobutylene market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Polyisobutylene market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 792.3 million in 2019 to US$ 1,115.6 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Polyisobutylene (PIB) is an elastomer or a synthetic rubber. It is a very versatile, non-toxic, water-white viscous liquid and has the ability to increase tackiness, to provide water-repellency, to improve viscosity-index and it provides excellent electrical insulation. It is the only rubber, which is gas impermeable, and hence it can hold or store air over long period. The remarkable impermeable property of Polyisobutylene (PIB) has led to its uses in applications such as inner tubes, inner liners of basketball, and liner layers of tires. Polyisobutylene (PIB) in the form of polyisobutylene succinimide finds uses in additives in lubricating oils as well as motor fuels. When added in small amount to the lubricating oils it reduces the generation of oil mist. As a fuel additive it is blended with other fuel and oil additives to form a detergent pack which is added to gasoline and diesel fuels to resist the buildup of deposits and engine knock. Thus, the growth in the construction sector is expected to create a significant demand for polyisobutylene in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the Polyisobutylene market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Polyisobutylene market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Polyisobutylene market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Polyisobutylene market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Polyisobutylene market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Polyisobutylene market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Polyisobutylene market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Polyisobutylene market.

