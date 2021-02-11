Europe Drug Screening Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026||Abbott, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Drug Screening market report has right introduction that provides background information, target audience, and objectives. It also has qualitative research describing the participants in the research and why they are relevant for the business. A summary of the market data used to draw the conclusions and the research methods selected is also included in the report. In today’s fast-paced business environment, companies have to identify and grab new opportunities as they arise, while staying away from threats and adapt quickly. In order to always be a step further and make the right decisions, it is critical to have such market research report in hand to get the information needed and make important decisions with confidence.

Europe drug screening market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This growth in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and knowledge about people’s health.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe drug screening market are Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, MPD, Inc., Abbott, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Shimadzu Corporation, Psychemedics Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc. GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Novartis AG among others.

Market Drivers

Regulatory licenses and product launches and products, drives the market growth

Rising government funding, is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing alcohol and drug consumption, drives the market growth

Implementation of specific laws requiring drugs and alcohol control, drives the market growth

Market Restraints

Ban on alcohol in several countries, restrain the growth of market

Legalization for drug testing in the workplaces, hampering the market growth

Accurateness of breathalyzer, hindering the growth of market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, InSphero AG declared the launch of its 3D InSight Human Liver Disease Discovery Platform for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). This platform has been specifically designed to include all types of human liver cells and inducers required to reproduce NASH development in patients, from fatty liver (steatosis) to inflammation (NASH) and liver scarring (fibrosis). With the release of this product, company will extend its product portfolio as well as its market size.

In August 2017, SYNLAB International GmbH, a prominent supplier of medical diagnostic services in Europe has acquired Lextox based in Cardiff. The company is an ISO17025 UKAS certified, specialized in alcohol and hair drugs testing, supplemented by a wide range of blood testing and DNA facilities. This acquisition will extend business growth and its product portfolio that will increase sales and revenue of the company.

Segmentation: Europe Drug Screening Market

By Products and Services

Analytical Instruments Immunoassay Analyzers Chromatography Instruments Breath Analyzers Fuel Cell Breathalyzers Semiconductor Breathalyzers Other Devices

Rapid Testing Devices Urine Testing Devices Urine Testing Cups Dip Cards Cassettes Oral Fluid Testing Devices

Consumables Assay Kits Sample Collection Cups Calibrators and Controls Others

Drug Screening Services

By Sample Type

Urine

Breath

Saliva

Hair

Blood

Skin

Oral Fluid

Others

By Condition

Unconsciousness

Panic Attack

Chest Pain

Drug Allergies

Breathing Problem

Seizures

Organ Transplant

Pain Management

Others

By End User

Workplace and Schools

Drug Testing Laboratories

Criminal Justice System & Law Enforcement Agencies

Hospitals

Drug Treatment Centers

Pain Management Centers

Personal Users

By Country

Germany

Italy

U.K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Insights in the report

Profiles of key players and brands To analyze based on end-users and applications and focus on the growth rate of each application. Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Drug Screening market To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Drug Screening market

