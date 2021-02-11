Europe Drug Screening Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026||Abbott, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Drug Screening market report has right introduction that provides background information, target audience, and objectives. It also has qualitative research describing the participants in the research and why they are relevant for the business. A summary of the market data used to draw the conclusions and the research methods selected is also included in the report. In today’s fast-paced business environment, companies have to identify and grab new opportunities as they arise, while staying away from threats and adapt quickly. In order to always be a step further and make the right decisions, it is critical to have such market research report in hand to get the information needed and make important decisions with confidence.
Europe drug screening market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This growth in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and knowledge about people’s health.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe drug screening market are Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, MPD, Inc., Abbott, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Shimadzu Corporation, Psychemedics Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc. GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Novartis AG among others.
Market Drivers
- Regulatory licenses and product launches and products, drives the market growth
- Rising government funding, is expected to drive the market growth
- Increasing alcohol and drug consumption, drives the market growth
- Implementation of specific laws requiring drugs and alcohol control, drives the market growth
Market Restraints
- Ban on alcohol in several countries, restrain the growth of market
- Legalization for drug testing in the workplaces, hampering the market growth
- Accurateness of breathalyzer, hindering the growth of market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2019, InSphero AG declared the launch of its 3D InSight Human Liver Disease Discovery Platform for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). This platform has been specifically designed to include all types of human liver cells and inducers required to reproduce NASH development in patients, from fatty liver (steatosis) to inflammation (NASH) and liver scarring (fibrosis). With the release of this product, company will extend its product portfolio as well as its market size.
- In August 2017, SYNLAB International GmbH, a prominent supplier of medical diagnostic services in Europe has acquired Lextox based in Cardiff. The company is an ISO17025 UKAS certified, specialized in alcohol and hair drugs testing, supplemented by a wide range of blood testing and DNA facilities. This acquisition will extend business growth and its product portfolio that will increase sales and revenue of the company.
Segmentation: Europe Drug Screening Market
By Products and Services
- Analytical Instruments
- Immunoassay Analyzers
- Chromatography Instruments
- Breath Analyzers
- Fuel Cell Breathalyzers
- Semiconductor Breathalyzers
- Other Devices
- Rapid Testing Devices
- Urine Testing Devices
- Urine Testing Cups
- Dip Cards
- Cassettes
- Oral Fluid Testing Devices
- Urine Testing Devices
- Consumables
- Assay Kits
- Sample Collection Cups
- Calibrators and Controls
- Others
- Drug Screening Services
By Sample Type
- Urine
- Breath
- Saliva
- Hair
- Blood
- Skin
- Oral Fluid
- Others
By Condition
- Unconsciousness
- Panic Attack
- Chest Pain
- Drug Allergies
- Breathing Problem
- Seizures
- Organ Transplant
- Pain Management
- Others
By End User
- Workplace and Schools
- Drug Testing Laboratories
- Criminal Justice System & Law Enforcement Agencies
- Hospitals
- Drug Treatment Centers
- Pain Management Centers
- Personal Users
By Country
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Insights in the report
- Profiles of key players and brands
- To analyze based on end-users and applications and focus on the growth rate of each application.
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Drug Screening market
- To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Drug Screening market
