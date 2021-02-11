Cling Films Market 2021| Opportunity Assessment, Future Estimations and Key Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2027

The cling films market was valued at US$ 1,203.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,886.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period.

Food plastic wraps are commonly known as cling films or wraps. They are thin plastic wraps that is used for sealing and securing food items as well as different products in the healthcare, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and other industries. In the packaging process in food industry, cling films enables the companies to keep the food items fresh for longer periods. The manufacturing of cling films involves blowing compressed air through a tube to form a bubble. The bubble then stretches the plastic into the desired thickness. Finally, the bubble is collapsed between metal rollers to give rise to a cling film. The cling films protect the food items from bacteria, microorganisms, moisture, and dust from external sources. Based on material type, the cling films market is categorized into polyethylene, biaxially oriented polypropylene, PVC, PVDC, and others. Based on form, the market is segmented into cast cling film and blow cling film. Based on thickness, the cling films market is segmented into up to 9 microns, 9-12 microns, and above 12 microns. Based on end-use industry, the cling films market is segmented into food industry, healthcare, consumer goods, and industrial.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003561/

North America is expected to be the largest market for the global cling films market in the coming years. This projected growth is attributed the high acceptance and use of cling films by the various companies involved in ready to eat & packaged foods, consumer goods, and healthcare in North America. Cling films prevents the growth of microorganisms or bacteria and thus keep the packaged food fresh for a longer duration. Cling films are eco-friendly and cost-effective. They protect the packaged products from external harm and prevent them from damage when tampered or moved. All these factors boost the demand for cling films in North American.

The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. USA, Brazil, Russia, India, UK and Spain are among the most affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths as of April 2020. COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Chemicals and materials is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks and disturbed manufacturing due to lockdown and office shutdowns. The lockdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as North America is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of chemicals and materials. All these factors have greatly affected the global cling films market.

Company Profiles

ADEX Cling

AEP Industries Inc.

Anchor Packaging LLC

Berry Global, Inc.

Cedo Ltd.

DowDupont

Harwal Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

MolcoGmbh

Multi Wrap (Pty) Ltd.

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00003561/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com