Circadian Rhythm Lighting Industry Size, Market Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2027

The main factor behind the growth of the market is:

Increasing seasonal affective disorders: Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression/behavioral disorder associated with the changes in the seasons around an individual. These individuals suffer from depression during winters and are generally reduced in effectiveness during sunny weather. This disorder is known to be reduced with the help of certain lighting solutions or if the individual undergoes lighting therapy. The effectiveness of light therapy in treatment of these solutions is significant as it helps in the complete treatment of disorder with continued usage

Technological advancement and development: The market is also experiencing various advancements in the technological base as the manufacturers are focusing on the development on greater effectiveness in their product offerings. This has been achieved with the help of various different lighting manufacturers employing various scientists and experts in the field of circadian rhythm to provide specialized personalized products for the various consumers

Market Drivers:

Increasing seasonal affective disorders among population is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the market

Market Restraints:

Its harmful impact on eyes in restraining the growth of this market

Prolong use of circadian rhythm can cause weight gain and impulsive behavior which is another factor restraining the growth of this market

List of Companies Profiled in the Circadian Rhythm Lighting Market Report are:

TRILUX Lighting Ltd

GmbH & Co. KG

BIOS, LLC

Glamox, Novus Biologicals

Halla, a.s.



WLS Lighting Systems, Inc

USAI LightingLLC

ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC

Nanoleaf

Versa Technology, Inc

Signify Holding

……

Circadian Rhythm Lighting Report displays data on key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report highlights current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the effect of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. The key topics that have been explained in this Circadian Rhythm Lighting market report include market definition, market segmentation, key developments, competitive analysis and research methodology. To accomplish maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very essential to be acquainted with market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behavior where this Circadian Rhythm Lighting report comes into play.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Circadian Rhythm Lighting Market are shown below:

By Effects

Primary

Secondary

By Functions

Testosterone

Cortisol

Melatonin

Growth Hormone

By End- Users

Animals

Plants

Drosophila

Mammals

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Some of the recent market developments are as follows:

In May 2019, Signify Holding announced that they had agreed to acquire two lighting companies based in United States and Germany. The combined synergies of both the companies will be able to offer lighting solutions with a focus on animal health and their growth. Their technologies help in the improvement of feed conversion while fattening up the various agricultural animals. This will lead to significant expansion of capabilities of Signify while also having a positive effect on their business application areas

In November 2018, Lighting Science announced the launch of a new LED based biological lighting offering under their circadian lighting product range. The product termed as “JOURNI” is a portable, LED task light helping keep the circadian rhythms of individuals in sync. This device helps in controlling the sleep cycle of individuals in a versatile product size. The product is designed in an aluminum alloy body including the company’s “GoodDay” and “GoodNight” technology

The market for circadian rhythm lighting is also featuring various growth opportunities as individuals look to normalize their sleep patterns, to keep pace with their bodies and syncing them according to their needs. Various individuals have experienced indifferent sleep patterns with a rapid change in their lifestyles because of the corporate work culture and for the betterment of their professional lives. This need for normalizing their bodies’ biological cycle is achieved with the help of undergoing different resetting therapies, and one of those therapies is light therapy. This has induced various lighting manufacturers to develop portable & affordable lighting solutions so as to increase their market adoption rate.

