Base Oil Market 2021| Analysis with Focus on Opportunities, Development Strategy, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Base oils are lubrication grade oils used to manufacture motor oil, lubricating greases, and metal processing fluids. Base oil is obtained from refining crude oil or from chemical synthesis. The quality of lubricant produced depends upon the base oil type used for refining or on the production method employed in producing the base oil. The boiling point of base oil ranges from 550 F to 1050 F.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The base oil market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demands for high-grade oils in the automotive industry in conjunction with the global industrial growth. However, fluctuations in prices of crude oil negatively impact the growth of the base oil market. On the other hand, a global shift of group I base oil to group II and III are likely to provide key opportunities to the market players operating in the base oil market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Base Oil Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of base oil market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global base oil market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading base oil market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global base oil market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based type, the market is segmented as Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV, and Group V. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as automotive oil, industrial oil, metalworking fluids, hydraulic oil, greases, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global base oil market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The base oil market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting base oil market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the base oil market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the base oil market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from base oil market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for base oil in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the base oil market.

The report also includes the profiles of key base oil companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

BP p.l.c.

Chevron Corporation

Ergon, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

H&R GROUP

Nynas AB

PETRONAS Lubricants International

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Total

