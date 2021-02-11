Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market 2021 : Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast

Proliferation of advanced driving systems (ADS) and autonomous vehicles (AV) has catalyzed the demand for automotive camera cleaning systems. Companies in the automotive camera cleaning system market are increasing their efficacy in technology that supports ADSs and AVs. For instance, in December 2019, leading supplier of fluid management products, dlhBOWLES, announced a collaboration with the RAPA Group – a developer of automotive hydraulic and pneumatic valve systems to introduce camera and sensor cleaning products that support ADSs and AVs.

The production of passenger vehicles is estimated to surpass an output of ~14,900 units by the end of 2027. Increasing awareness about vehicle safety is projected to facilitate widespread application of automotive camera cleaning systems in passenger vehicles in the coming years.

Moreover, companies are increasing their efficacy in the fluid distribution technology to maintain efficient functionality of ADS and AV systems in vehicles. They are also increasing efficacy in patented technology to keep cameras and sensors free from environment contaminants. Companies are partnering to manifest a shared responsibility toward continuous product development.

The automotive camera cleaning system market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ 1.5 Bn by 2027.

Self-cleaning Camera Systems for Uninterrupted Autonomous Driving

Companies in the automotive camera cleaning systems market are developing multi-camera washing systems to meet end user demands. For instance, in December 2018, Clarion – a Japanese manufacturer of automotive navigation systems, announced the launch of their novel self-cleaning camera systems that automatically wash the dirt on each camera of a vehicle.

After years of R&D, manufacturers in the automotive camera cleaning systems market have been successful in developing innovative cleaning systems that ensure accuracy of cameras used as external sensors for autonomous driving. Thus, the trend of self-driving vehicles is driving the market for automotive camera cleaning systems.

OEMs and automotive manufacturers are exploring opportunities in different technologies that automatically detect dirt on cameras. They are innovating in the washing control technology for the air supply device as well as washing fluid supply device. End users are increasingly benefitting from self-cleaning camera systems, as they ensure uninterrupted autonomous driving. Additionally, manufacturers in the automotive camera cleaning system market are commercializing camera washing systems by entering into partnerships with leading OEMs.

Manufacturers Aim to Offer Cost-effective Advanced Systems

The automotive camera cleaning system market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of ~23% during the forecast period. Innovations in driving assistance sensors are contributing to the demand for automotive camera cleaning systems. For instance, leading French automotive supplier Valeo excels in the development of fully-automated cleaning systems for all types of cameras and LiDARs.

Companies in the automotive camera cleaning system market are aiming to provide mobility with practical innovations at affordable prices to the end users. Furthermore, manufacturers are increasing production capabilities in different types of nozzles. Companies are integrating cutting-edge nozzle systems with effective drying systems. In order to cater to the needs of end users in cold regions, leading players are experimenting in nozzles that offer de-icing feature that ensure maximum performance in winter.

Software Algorithms to Complement Cutting-edge Nozzle Systems in AVs

The automotive camera cleaning system market is consolidated with six major players accounting for a combined share of ~65% of the market. Thus, in order to compete with major players, emerging players need to increase their capital and expertise in technologies that support automotive camera cleaning systems. Another challenge that affects seamless functionality of AVs is the issue of insects.

Insects and other bugs pose as a significant challenge for automotive manufacturers, since insects pose as a threat to the functioning of the camera lens. Hence, manufacturers are innovating in cutting-edge nozzles that spray wash the lens when necessary. For instance, renowned AV manufacturer Ford revealed their new product ‘Tiara’, which is a system of nozzles that uses spray washer fluid to clean the splatter of insects on camera lens.

The fixed nozzle type segment is anticipated to dominate the automotive camera cleaning system market, in terms of value and volume, and is projected to surpass a volume of ~8,300 units by 2027. Hence, manufacturers in the automotive camera cleaning system market are tapping into opportunities to develop software algorithms that detect contaminants when the cameras are needed to be cleaned.

