Women’s Lingerie Market 2021: Competitive Review, Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2027

The women’s lingerie market was valued at US$ 35,169.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 77,894.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2027.

The word lingerie is a term taken from the French language, meaning undergarments, and used specifically for more lightweight items of female undergarments. The original French word is derived from the old French word lingerie, meaning linen. Lingerie is a women’s clothing which is made of lightweight, smooth, sheer, stretchy. The women’s lingerie market is characterized into four main types such as brassiere, knickers or panties, shapewear, and others. The women’s lingerie market is characterized by material as satin, cotton, silk, nylon, and others. The women’s lingerie market uses different channel to supply the product to its consumers such as online, specialty stores etc.

North America is relied upon to be the quickest developing business sector for worldwide women’s lingerie in the coming years. Expanding mindfulness about the best fit, creating millennial masses, and rise in spending power among women are required to drive the market during the forecast period. Growing accessibility of a wide extent of products in various occasions for various purposes such as games, wedding wear, and standard wear has been driving the women’s lingerie market in the region. Likewise, more extensive item accessibility, alongside expanded entrance of online just as disconnected channels, is among the key factors driving the women’s lingerie market in the region. Nearness of countless market players such as L-Brands Inc., Gap Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., and Jockey International, Inc. are giving tremendous assortments of women’s lingerie, for example, gently cushioned underwired bra, structure and magnificence ribbon minimizer bra, sports bra with racer back, mid-ascent trendy person briefs, is an essential driver for North America women’s lingerie market.

COVID-19outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. As of May 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~5,728,642 confirmed cases and 353,692 total deaths globally. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global fashion and apparel industry is one of the major industries that is facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, office shutdowns, shutdown of malls, shops, retail stores or brand stores etc. as a result of this outbreak. For instance, China is the global hub of manufacturing and largest raw material supplier for various industries and it is also one of the worst affected countries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods including apparel. Various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. All these factors are anticipated to affect the fashion and apparel industry in a negative manner and thus act as restraining factor for the growth of various markets related to this industry in the coming months.

