Smart Plantation Management Systems Market 2021 – Business Opportunities and Regional Analysis, Emerging Brands to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Smart plantation management systems are systems that monitor the crop’s health, soil moisture, temperature, humidity, and light intensity. Smart plantation management systems such as the smart irrigation control systems regulate the supply of water based on the data collected by its soil moisture sensors. They generate alerts and notifications for farmers and assist them in monitoring and tracking crop health. Smart plantations are capable of reducing the operational costs in large farmlands as well as averting crop failure.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increasing reliance of the agricultural sector on cloud computing, IoT technology, agricultural sensors, smart irrigation systems, and machine learning is expected to create a conducive environment for the smart plantation management systems industry. The rising number of smart agricultural systems and smart plantation management systems interconnected through the internet and the cloud platform has led to the introduction of smart plantation management systems in the field of agriculture. Allotment of subsidiaries to farmers adopting smart farming techniques and the rising awareness about these systems is anticipated to positively impact the smart plantation management systems market in the forecast period. The advent of hyper-spectral imaging, 3D laser scanning, and drone-based imaging sensors interconnected through cloud platforms are expected to result in higher penetration of the plantation intelligence and subsequently facilitate the implementation of smart plantation management systems across the globe.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the smart plantation management systems market with detailed market segmentation by type, crop, component, and geography. The global smart plantation management systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart plantation management systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global smart plantation management systems market is segmented on the basis of type, crop, and component. On the basis of type, the smart plantation management systems market is segmented into, irrigation systems, plant growth monitoring systems, and harvesting systems. On the basis of crop, the market is bifurcated into, coffee, oilseeds, sugarcane, cotton, fruits, and others. Based on component, the global smart plantation management systems market is segmented into, hardware and software.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart plantation management systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The smart plantation management systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the smart plantation management systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the smart plantation management systems market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the smart plantation management systems market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from smart plantation management systems market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart plantation management systems in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart plantation management systems market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the smart plantation management systems market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Agroweblab Co., Ltd

– Deere & Company

– Netafim

– Phytech Ltd.

– Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Semiosbio Technologies

– Synelixis Solutions

– Tevatronics

– WaterBit, Inc

