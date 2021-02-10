Patient Engagement Technology Market Growth Analysis and Future Scope 2021 2027 | Allscripts Healthcare, Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation

The Patient Engagement Technology Market report offers intelligence on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on various regions across the geographical landscape of the Market. The report also details a concrete assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Patient Engagement Technology market and has an account of strategies and business plans adopted by major players in the industry to ensure maximum productivity and efficiency. Furthermore, leading factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis are studied with the SWOT analysis which is the most established tool for generating market research report. All the market parameters are strictly followed while building an influential Patient Engagement Technology market report for a client.This report contains an extensive evaluation of the market growth prospects and restrictions. An influential market report offers an utter background analysis of the industry along with an assessment of the market.

Patient engagement technology market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 20.75 % in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing medical tourism and rising cloud based models is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Top Key Players of the Market:

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Athenahealth

Cerner Corporation

Lincor, Oneview Ltd

Medecision

McKesson Corporation

Orion Health group of companies

GetWellNetwork, Inc

Get Real Health

PatientPoint, LLC

SONIFI Health Incorporated

Detailed Market Analysis and Insights:

Patient engagement technology allows the involvement of patients and their members in self-care. They are widely used in application such as social management, financial health management, home healthcare management, health management and others.Increasing popularity of mobile health solutions is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as rising ageing population, increasing investment in healthcare IT, growing government initiatives to enhance patient centric care, rising cases of chronic & infectious diseases and growth in healthcare industry will drive the patient engagement technology market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Dearth of health literacy, high deployment cost, dearth of skilled IT professionals, and protection of patient information is expected to hamper the market growth.

Segmentation Of Patient Engagement Technology Market:

By Delivery Type (Web Based, Cloud Based, On Premise)

By Component (Software, Service, Hardware), Application (Social Management, Health Management, Home Healthcare Management, Financial Health Management)

By End- User (Payers, Providers, Individual Users), Therapeutic Area (Chronic Diseases, Fitness, Women Health, Mental Health, Others)

Competitive Landscape and Patient Engagement Technology Market Share Analysis

Patient engagement technology market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to patient engagement technology market.

The major players covered in the patient engagement technology market report are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation., Lincor, Oneview Ltd., Medecision, McKesson Corporation, Orion Health group of companies, GetWellNetwork, Inc., Get Real Health, PatientPoint, LLC, SONIFI Health Incorporated., CipherHealth Inc, Palantir.net, Inc., HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions, IQVIA, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Patient Engagement Technology Market Scope and Market Size:-

Patient engagement technology market is segmented of the basis of delivery type, component, application, end- users and therapeutic area. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on delivery type, the patient engagement technology market is segmented into web based, cloud based and on premise.

Component segment of the patient engagement technology market is divided into software, service and hardware.

The application segment of the patient engagement technology market is segmented into social management, health management, home healthcare management and financial health management.

Therapeutic area is divided into chronic diseases, fitness, women health, mental health and others.

Table of Content

Global Patient Engagement Technology Market Research Report

Market Overview Global Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis) Global Market Competition by Key players Global Patient Engagement Technology Market Forecast (2020-2027) Global Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type Global Market Analysis by Application Market Effect Factors Analysis Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Share Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources, and Disclaimer

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Patient Engagement Technology in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

