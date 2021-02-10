North America Industrial PC MarrketOutlook 2026: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

North America Industrial PC market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. North America Industrial PC market assists in providing the platform to run automation software for monitoring and controlling the processes, applications and also real time assistance. It generally requires display and operator units for automation devices in production.

North America Industrial PC marketing research report provides a comprehensive study on production capability, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. The readers can realize this report terribly useful in understanding the North America Industrial PC market exhaustive. This market Report cowl strategic identification of key players within the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. the {information} and also the information concerning the North America Industrial PC business area unit taken from reliable sources like websites, annual reports of the businesses, journals, et al and were checked and valid by the market consultants.

Ask For Complimentary Free Sample Copy PDF| Request At https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=north-america-industrial-pc-market

Company Coverage of North America Industrial PC market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

Advantech CO., Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co.KG, Kontron AG, Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Industrial PC Inc, B&R, The Contec Group, Protech Technologies, Inc., Acnodes, Phoenix Contact, DFI, Vartech Systems Inc., Crystal Group Inc., Four-Faith, Logic Supply and others.

Market Synopsis

This North America Industrial PC research report firstly provides the data by analyzing the overview of the market. It begins with the scope and an overview of the product which already exist in the North America Industrial PC market. The report gives out sales and revenue figures for all the years of the forecast period. Overview of the regional and market segmentation analysis provided in the North America Industrial PC report.

Product Launch: In February 2015, Beckhoff announced the launch of CP37xx series Panel PCs with multi-touch functionality and advanced Intel Atom processors which can be used in a compact housing for high PC-based performance. In November 2018, Kontron launched its single board computer pITX-iMX8M with CPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A53 architecture with up to 1.5 GHz for embedded applications. In November 2018, Kontron launched Kontron KISS 4U V3 SKX for noise sensitive environment and it provides tool free replacements of various parts like fans filter mats and others. In October 2018, Kontron launched U/4U Rackmount Server KISS V3 PCI763 with PICMG Motherboard, for compute-intensive applications required for processing and analysing huge amounts of data, as in Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Machine Learning. In March 2016, Industrial PC launched Panel PCs for sunlight readable and perfect for outdoor applications. In April 2016, Beckhoff announced CX81xx Embedded PC series, with 32-bit, 600 MHz ARM Cortex -A9 processor offers three times the CPU performance compared to the existing CX8000 series, as well as an eight-fold memory increase with 512 MB of RAM. The CX8190 can be used for TwinCAT 3 automation software which is used for Ethernet, the first device in the series and the first PC-based controller in an ultra-compact “Bus Coupler format In April 2018, B&R launched Automation PC 2200, which would use Intel Atom processors, compatible either with Box PC or Panel PC.



Regional Analysis:

Region wise Analysis is mentioned in this North America Industrial PC research report which covers the key regions like

North America ((US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of the South America)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman,)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, China, South Korea, India New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc.)

Segmentation of the Market

This North America Industrial PC research report provides Market segmentation which splits the report with production, Consumption and Revenue.

The Industrial PC market is segmented into six notable segments which are type, industry, touchscreen technology, sales channel, data storage medium and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into industrial panel PC, box IPC, embedded panel PC, embedded box IPC, DIN rail industrial IPC, thin client industrial IPC, and rack mount industrial IPC. In 2019, embedded panel IPC segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. In April 2016, Beckhoff announced CX81xx Embedded PC series, with 32-bit, 600 MHz ARM Cortex -A9 processor offers three times the CPU performance compared to the existing CX8000 series, as well as an eight-fold memory increase with 512 MB of RAM. The CX8190 can be used for TwinCAT 3 automation software which is used for Ethernet, the first device in the series and the first PC-based controller in an ultra-compact “Bus Coupler format On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into discrete industries, process industries, and service industries.. In 2019, process industry segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In October 2018, Kontron launched U/4U Rackmount Server KISS V3 PCI763 with PICMG Motherboard, for compute-intensive applications required for processing and analysing huge amounts of data, as in Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Machine Learning. On the basis of touchscreen technology, the market is segmented into resistive, capacitive and others. In 2019, capacitive segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In March 2016, Industrial PC launched Panel PCs for sunlight readable and perfect for outdoor applications. On the basis of data storage medium, the market is segmented into solid state and rotating. In 2019, solid state segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 In November 2018, Kontron launched its single board computer pITX-iMX8M with CPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A53 architecture with up to 1.5 GHz for embedded applications. On the basis of sales channel the market is segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. In 2019, direct sales segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



Key Insights mentioned in the North America Industrial PC research Report

It provides overview of the industry with basic introduction to the market

Comprises profiles of major companies operating in the Market

Historical data, Current market size and Forecast up to 2026.

Analysis like SWOT analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis and PESTLE Analysis are included in the report.

Key top players of the market are covered in the report. it includes sales, revenue and market share of the analysis of the market by players, products and Applications.

Research Methodology: North America Industrial PC Market

Primary Respondents:

OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants:

CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

What Reports Provides.

Full in-depth analysis of the parent North America Industrial PC market

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Important changes in North America Industrial PC Industry dynamics

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players In

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the North America Industrial PC market.

Download table of Contents with Figures & Tables @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=north-america-industrial-pc-market

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com