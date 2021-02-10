N95 Mask Market Analysis, Impact of COVID-19 on Sales, Trends, Business Opportunities 2021-2028

DBMR has added a new report titled N95 Mask Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. In this credible report, a study about market overview is performed by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges. Moreover, this report contains significant data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the allied industry. This is the most relatable, exclusive, and commendable market research report formulated by focusing on definite business needs. The competitive analysis conducted in this report covers strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, and competitive landscape. To gain meaningful market insights and thrive in this competitive market place, this N95 Mask Market research report plays a key role.

N95 mask market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 7,604.86 million and grow at a CAGR of 13.76% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing instances of infectious biological diseases, along with the growing prevalence of COVID-19 worldwide drives the N95 mask market.

The major players covered in the N95 mask market report are 3M, BD, Teleflex Incorporated., Honeywell International Inc., Avon Protection., MSA, ANSELL LTD, Gateway Safety, Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Moldex-Metric, Cambridge Mask Co, Cardinal Health., CERVA GROUP a.s., DUKAL Corporation, FLOWTRONIX (FT), GREENLINE., Owens & Minor, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, LLC, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. and KCWW among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and N95 Mask Market Share Analysis

N95 mask market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to N95 mask market.

N95 Mask is a type of component of personal protective equipment which is used as a protection against airborne particles and droplets. The N represents respirator rating and also stands for non-oil. The number 95 represents percent efficiency. The material which is used in making the mask is an electrostatic non-woven polypropylene fiber. This material that is produced by employing a process termed melt blowing which forms the internal filtration layer which filters out harmful particles. These masks were initially intended for industrial use in areas such as painting, construction and mining among others.

Increase in the adoption of masks as a precautionary measure is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising enhancement of manufacturing capabilities by some of the market players to strengthen their market position, increase in the number of local players entering the market to expand their manufacturing facilities for N95 masks, rising adoption of internet and e-commerce platforms in various emerging economies, and rising number of population also increases the demand for N95 mask which acts as the major factors among others driving the N95 mask market. Moreover, rising research and development activities in the healthcare sector and increasing modernization and technological advancement in the production techniques of masks will further create new opportunities for N95 mask market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.

However, declining prices and low adoption rate are the major factors among others which will obstruct the market growth, while rising number of competitors in the market will further challenge the growth of N95 mask market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This N95 mask market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on N95 mask market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

N95 Mask Market Scope and Market Size

N95 mask market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, use and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product type, the N95 mask market is segmented into mask with exhalation valve and mask without exhalation valve.

Based on application, the N95 mask market is segmented into industrial use and daily use.

Based on end-user, the N95 mask market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, industrial settings and others. Others have been further segmented into research organization and temporary isolation centers

Based on use, the N95 mask market is segmented into disposable and reusable.

The N95 mask market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel into retail pharmacies and drug stores, hospitals and clinics and others. Others have been further segmented into online sales.

Global N95 Mask Market Country Level Analysis

N95 mask market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, application, end-user, use and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the N95 mask market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the N95 mask market due to rapid spread of COVID-19 in the region, especially in the U.S. and Mexico, which has increased the demand for N95 masks and also government authorities are expected to significantly invest in healthcare infrastructure in this region. Europe is the expected region in terms of growth in N95 mask market due to rising number of respiratory hazards, along with the growing requirement for highly-effective respiratory protective equipment in this region. Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow in the terms of growth in N95 mask market due to rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in this region.

The country section of the N95 mask market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

N95 mask market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for N95 mask market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the N95 mask market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

