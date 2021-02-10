Healthcare IT Market Comprehensive Growth Key Players Industry Overview Demand Supply Chain Analysis Forecast to 2027 | Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation

The Healthcare IT Market report offers intelligence on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on various regions across the geographical landscape of the Market. The report also details a concrete assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Healthcare IT market and has an account of strategies and business plans adopted by major players in the industry to ensure maximum productivity and efficiency. Furthermore, leading factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis are studied with the SWOT analysis which is the most established tool for generating market research report. All the market parameters are strictly followed while building an influential Healthcare IT market report for a client.This report contains an extensive evaluation of the market growth prospects and restrictions. An influential market report offers an utter background analysis of the industry along with an assessment of the market.

Healthcare IT market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 607.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.85% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increase in technological know-how, growing volume of patient data, and demand for quick and efficient healthcare processes and systems will help in driving the growth of the healthcare IT market.

Top Key Players of the Market:

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

Carestream Health

Siemens Healthineers AG

Agfa-Gevaert Group

athenahealth, Inc

eClinicalWorks

GENERAL ELECTRIC

GREENWAY HEALTH, LLC

Infor

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NXGN Management, LLC

Detailed Market Analysis and Insights:

Increasing digitization in the healthcare industry and demand for value based care and rising cost of provision of healthcare services coupled with the increasing number of healthcare facilities will likely to accelerate the growth of the healthcare IT market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, high integration of the healthcare IT sector to overcome the issues regarding big data management and its safety will further boost the various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the healthcare IT market in the above mentioned forecast period.IT Infrastructural constraints in the developing countries will likely to hamper the growth of the healthcare IT market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Segmentation Of Healthcare IT Market:

By Solutions & Services (Solutions, HCIT Outsourcing Services and Others)

By Component Type (Software and Hardware), Delivery Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based)

By End-Users (Providers and Payers)

Competitive Landscape and Healthcare IT Market Share Analysis

Healthcare IT market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to healthcare IT market.

The major players covered in the healthcare IT market report are Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers AG, Agfa-Gevaert Group, athenahealth, Inc., eClinicalWorks, GENERAL ELECTRIC, GREENWAY HEALTH, LLC., Infor, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NXGN Management, LLC, Oracle, Siilo, BigHealth, Vida Health, SWORD Health, NOVIGENIX SA, Lantum, BD ROWA, Bioaxis.com, Ada Health GmbH, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately.

Global Healthcare IT Market Scope and Market Size:-

Healthcare IT market is segmented on the basis of solutions and services, component type, delivery mode and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of solutions and services, the market is segmented into solutions, HCIT outsourcing services and others.

On the basis of component type, the market is segmented into software and hardware.

On the basis of delivery mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into providers and payers.

Table of Content

Global Healthcare IT Market Research Report

Market Overview Global Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis) Global Market Competition by Key players Global Healthcare IT Market Forecast (2020-2027) Global Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type Global Market Analysis by Application Market Effect Factors Analysis Research Findings and Conclusion

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Healthcare IT in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

