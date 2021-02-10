Global Sciatica Treatment Market All-Inclusive Research Report (2021–2027) : Includes Impact of COVID-19

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Sciatica Treatment Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. Global Sciatica Treatment Market report comprises of crucial aspects of the market that contains industry research, market sizing & forecast, competitive intelligence, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, customer insights, technology evolution, innovation trends, and distribution channel assessment. With this report, businesses can think about the scene about how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years by gaining details on market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. An influential research report takes into consideration key market dynamics of the sector. The report also provides the knowledge of all the drivers and restraints which are derived through SWOT analysis

sciatica treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in demand of targeted mode of therapies and high unmet need of treatment are the key factors for growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global sciatica treatment market are Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, Neurotech, Nidd Valley Medical Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Cadila, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Vintage Labs, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V., Horizon Therapeutics plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alkem Labs, Biogen and others

Global sciatica treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global sciatica treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Sciatica Treatment Market By Types (Acute Sciatica, Chronic Sciatica and Others), Therapy (Physical Therapy, Chiropractic Therapy), Treatment (Medication, Surgery), Drugs (Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Oral steroids, Anticonvulsant Agents, Tricyclic Antidepressants, Opioid Analgesics and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Sciatica is condition characterized by moderate to severe pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve which travels from your lower back through your hips and buttocks and down each leg.It is occurs when herniated disk, bone spur on the spine or narrowing of the spine (spinal stenosis) compresses part of the nerve. People with sciatica often experience dull or sharp pain, difficulty in moving and numbness.

According to the source from Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc., It is estimated that up to 30 million people are living with low back and radicular pain in the United States. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth

Market Drivers

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Emergence of drug used in the treatment of complications associated with sciatica is propelling the market growth

High unmet need and emerging new market can drive the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Failure of clinical trials in their advanced stages may shortfall the market growth

Segmentation: Global Sciatica Treatment Market

By Types

Acute Sciatica

Chronic Sciatica

Others

By Therapy

Physical Therapy

Chiropractic Therapy

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Ibuprofen

Naproxen

Oral steroids

Prednisone

Anticonvulsant Agents

Gabapentin

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Amitriptyline

Opioid Analgesics

Tramadol

Oxycodone

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

In January 2018, – Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc has initiated pivotal phase III clinical trial in the United States to evaluate SP-102, a non-opioid corticosteroid in patients with lumbar radicular pain/sciatica. The SP-102 has also been granted Fast Track designation from the FDA for the treatment of lumbar radicular pain/sciatica. If approved, will change treatment paradigms and improve the millions of people suffering from sciatica.

