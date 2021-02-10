Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market  All-Inclusive Research Report (2021–2027) : Includes Impact of COVID-19

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market report comprises of crucial aspects of the market that contains industry research, market sizing & forecast, competitive intelligence, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, customer insights, technology evolution, innovation trends, and distribution channel assessment. With this report, businesses can think about the scene about how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years by gaining details on market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. An influential research report takes into consideration key market dynamics of the sector. The report also provides the knowledge of all the drivers and restraints which are derived through SWOT analysis

Global pharmacy benefit management services market is expected to witness a substantial growth rate, registering CAGR of 6.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data for the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rise in the drug prices and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Market Drivers

Increasing occurrence of generic and chronic diseases and the desire to effectively and efficiently medicate such illness drives the demand for pharmacy benefit manager services

Increased demand for insurance services, and increase in the number of people availing insurance stimulates the demand for pharmacy benefit manager services

Advancements in healthcare and the rising demand for such health care services boosts the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness amongst consumers about the benefits of the service

Misuse of patient’s data restrains the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Cigna Corporation announced that they had acquired pharmacy benefit manager, Express Scripts for an approximate USD 67 billion. With this, they would provide wider choice and affordable services to their customers revolutionizing their health care system and benefitting their customers, clients, partners and the entire society on a large.

In November 2018, CVS Health announced that they had completed the acquisition of Aetna, Inc. after they had received the approval of their USD 69 billion merger from the regulatory authorities. This acquisition is expected to revolutionize the entire healthcare industry as the strong resources of CVS would be merged with Aetna’s large network, thereby resulting in better relationships with customers, and provision of best health care services.

Key Market Competitors: Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global pharmacy benefit management services market are Cigna, CVS Health, UnitedHealth Group, Anthem, Inc., Centene Corporation, DST Systems, Inc., Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc., Magellan Health, Inc., McKesson Corporation, MedImpact Direct, LLC., Micro Merchant Systems, Inc., Prime Therapeutics LLC, Rite Aid Corp., TrialCard Incorporated, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. amongst others.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market, By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

