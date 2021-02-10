Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market Analysis, Impact of COVID-19 on Sales, Trends, Business Opportunities 2021-2028

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. In this credible report, a study about market overview is performed by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges. Moreover, this report contains significant data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the allied industry. This is the most relatable, exclusive, and commendable market research report formulated by focusing on definite business needs. The competitive analysis conducted in this report covers strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, and competitive landscape. To gain meaningful market insights and thrive in this competitive market place, this Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market research report plays a key role.

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market By Type (Traditional Robots, Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots), Applications (Picking and Packaging, Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs, Laboratory Applications), End- User (Pharmaceutical companies, Research laboratories), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 82.85 million to an estimated value of USD 227.36 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand of robots for increased packaging efficiency

Few of the major competitors currently working in the pharmaceutical robots market are Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, FANUC CORPORATION, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB, DENSO CORPORATION, Seiko Epson Corporation, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Universal Robots, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION., SHIBUYA CORPORATION, Krones AG, Remtec Automation, LLC and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, UAE announced the launch of their first robot pharmacy that will prescribe the medication just in click of the button. It can dispense up to 12 prescriptions in less than a minute and it will be paper free process as the robot will save automatically as soon as doctor documents it automatically.

In October 2018, OMRON Corp. has announced the launch of TM series collaborative robot family in 40 countries to provide them moderate working environment. . This machine will have some common solutions like picking, packing, and screw driving. OMRON will also release a “mobile-compatible” model which can convert into LD series autonomous mobile robots.

Competitive Analysis: Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market

Global pharmaceutical robots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pharmaceutical robots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market

Automated machines are widely used in pharmaceutical industry so that work can be done faster and quicker. These machines provide accurate and precise results with zero rates of error. Pharmaceutical robots are very useful in packaging and transferring of materials like diagnostics kits and essays. These machines also assist the drug manufacturer in research activities related to drug discovery, development and inspection.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for personalized packaging among consumer is driving market

Rising awareness of robotic system in pharmaceutical industry.

Market Restraints:

Increasing investment cost is restraining market.

Lack of skilled and trained professional is another major factor restraining the growth.

Segmentation: Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market

By Type Traditional Robots Articulated Robots SCARA Robots Delta/Parallel Robots Cartesian Robots Other Robots Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots

By Applications Picking and Packaging Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs Laboratory Applications

By End- User Pharmaceutical companies Research laboratories



