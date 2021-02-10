Global NGS Services Market Analysis, Impact of COVID-19 on Sales, Trends, Business Opportunities 2021-2028

DBMR has added a new report titled Global NGS Services Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. In this credible report, a study about market overview is performed by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges. Moreover, this report contains significant data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the allied industry. This is the most relatable, exclusive, and commendable market research report formulated by focusing on definite business needs. The competitive analysis conducted in this report covers strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, and competitive landscape. To gain meaningful market insights and thrive in this competitive market place, this Global NGS Services Market research report plays a key role.

Global NGS Services Market By Type (Targeted Sequencing/Gene Panels, RNA-Seq, De Novo Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, CHiP-Seq, Whole-genome Sequencing, Methyl-Seq, Other Services), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-Molecule Real-time Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing), Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Biomarker Discovery, Microbial Genetics, Agriculture, and Animal Research, Other Applications), End User (Academic & Government Institutes and Research Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global NGS services market are Illumina, Inc., BGI, Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen Inc., DNA Link, Inc., Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, WuXi AppTec, GENEWIZ, Takara Bio Inc., SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd, Theragen Etex Co., Ltd., LGC Biosearch Technologies, Oxford Gene Technology, Sysmex Inostics, Zymo Research, Source BioScience, Novogene Corporation among others.

Market Analysis: Global NGS Services Market

Global NGS services market is registering a healthy CAGR of 21.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the low cost of sequencing and due to the advancement in NSG technologies. NGS services across various end users are increasing due to these factors.

Market Definition: Global NGS Services Market

NGS means next-generation sequencing; it is also known as massively parallel sequencing technology. NGS enables researchers to perform a wide variety of applications such as scalability, speed and ultra-high throughput and study biological systems at a level never before possible. NGS allows researchers to rapidly sequence whole genomes.

Competitive Analysis:

Global NGS services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of NGS services market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

High accuracy & speed, low cost and precise results are driving this market

Reducing the price of sequencing is helping the growth of the market

Adoption of NGS by academic institutes and research laboratories are also driving the growth of the market

Technological advancement in NGS technologies is fueling the market growth

Market Restraints

Installation in hospitals and universities of in-house sequencing facilities hinders the growth of the market

Surging ethical issues related to this field is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Biodesix, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific have entered into an agreement to provide next-generation sequencing assay for blood-based companion diagnostic solutions in cancer. It is yet to be approved by Food and Drug Administration U.S. This agreement will help cancer patient by focusing on NGS-based solution

In June 2019, Agendia declares the open access study validating use of MammaPrint and BluePrint molecular diagnostics using next-generation sequencing technology for targeted RNA. This will help to understand the complexities of early stage breast cancer and treatment strategies

Segmentation: Global NGS Services Market

By Type

Targeted Sequencing/Gene Panels

RNA-Seq

De Novo Sequencing

Exome Sequencing

CHiP-Seq

Whole-genome Sequencing

Methyl-Seq

Other Services

By Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

By Application

Diagnostics Oncology Reproductive Health Infectious Diseases Rare Genetic Disorders Others

Drug Discovery

Biomarker Discovery

Microbial Genetics, Agriculture, and Animal Research

Other Applications (Marine Research, Research in Biofuels, Forensic Medicine, Food Safety, and Phylogeographic & Phylogenetic Studies)

By End User

Academic & Government Institutes and Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users (NPOs, Agrigenomics Organizations, and Consumer Genomic Companies)

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global NGS services market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

