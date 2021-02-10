Global Nebulizers Market Analysis, Impact of COVID-19 on Sales, Trends, Business Opportunities 2021-2028

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Nebulizers Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. In this credible report, a study about market overview is performed by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges. Moreover, this report contains significant data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the allied industry. This is the most relatable, exclusive, and commendable market research report formulated by focusing on definite business needs. The competitive analysis conducted in this report covers strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, and competitive landscape. To gain meaningful market insights and thrive in this competitive market place, this Global Nebulizers Market research report plays a key role.

Global Nebulizers Market By Product Type (Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Pneumatic Nebulizer, Mesh Nebulizers) End-use (Hospitals & Clinics, Emergency Center, Home Healthcare), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis: Global Nebulizers Market

Global nebulizers market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2020- 2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases.

Competitive Analysis:

Global nebulizers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nebulizers market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global nebulizers market are: Agilent Technologies, Inc, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc, Omron Healthcare, Inc, Medtronic, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, BD, PARI, Briggs Healthcare, Salter Labs, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Medline Industries, Inc, The Medical Depot Inc, Medwell VenturesPvt Ltd, Hicks Thermometers India Limited among others.

Market Definition: Global Nebulizers Market

Nebulizer is a type of medical device which is used as a conversion of drug into spray and supplies drug directly to the lungs. This is basically used for the treatment of lung diseases such as asthma, cystic fibrosis ad COPD. They are basically of two types electrically and rechargeable device. According to the WHO in 2016, around 15.7 million suffered from COPD in the U.S. and incidence rate 6.4% increased compare than previous year 2015.

Market Drivers

Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases will propel the growth of this market

Increasing geriatric population is driving the market growth

Technological advancement may boost the market in the forecast period

Rising demand for home healthcare devices is fueling the market growth

Market Restraints

Reduction in quantity of the drugs during nebulization will act as a restraint for this market growth

Spraying technique may hinder the market in the forecast period

Availabilities of alternatives in the market is also hampering the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Pari Pharma received FDA approval for e-Flow technology device LAMIRA. This is the only device for delivering amikacin liposome inhalation suspension which is used in the treatment of lung disease.

In October 2016, Sunovion received FDA approval for SUN-101 a mesh nebulizer in combination with COPD drug, is an innovative step for increasing preference of nebulizers. With this product approval the company has enhanced their product portfolio in the market.

Segmentation: Global Nebulizers Market

By Product Type

Ultrasonic Nebulizers Portable Nebulizers Stand Alone Nebulizers

Pneumatic Nebulizer Breath-Actuated Nebulizers Vented Nebulizers

Mesh Nebulizers Vibrating mesh nebulizers Static Mesh Nebulizers



By End-Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Emergency Centers

Home Healthcare

