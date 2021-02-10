Global Near Infrared Imaging Market Analysis, Impact of COVID-19 on Sales, Trends, Business Opportunities 2021-2028

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Near Infrared Imaging Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. In this credible report, a study about market overview is performed by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges. Moreover, this report contains significant data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the allied industry. This is the most relatable, exclusive, and commendable market research report formulated by focusing on definite business needs. The competitive analysis conducted in this report covers strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, and competitive landscape. To gain meaningful market insights and thrive in this competitive market place, this Global Near Infrared Imaging Market research report plays a key role.

Global Near Infrared Imaging Market By Product (Devices, Reagents), Application (Preclinical Imaging, Cancer Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries, Other Applications), End- User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories), Indication (Cancer Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries, Other), Product (Near Infrared Fluorescence Imaging Systems, Near Infrared Fluorescence & Bioluminescence Imaging Systems), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Near Infrared Imaging Market

Global near infrared imaging market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising surgical procedures and increasing healthcare expenditure are the factor for the growth of this market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global near infrared imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of near infrared imaging market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global near infrared imaging market are Stryker, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Leica Microsystems, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, PerkinElmer Inc., LI-COR, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Quest Medical Imaging BV, Fluoptics, Shimadzu Corporation, Medtronic, Bruker, Miltenyi Biotec, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Infrared Thermal Imaging and Near IR Illumination Products, IRCameras LLC., Artinis Medical Systems, Malvern Panalytical Ltd, Innopharma Labs among others.

Market Definition: Global Near Infrared Imaging Market

Near infrared imaging is a non- invasive imaging process which mainly uses the near-infrared radiations from 780 nm to 2500 nm. This technique is used in brain, muscle and other tissues to test the concentration and oxygenation of hemoglobin. This method has the ability to provide better clarity as compared to the other imaging process. Blood or water, which is the primary elements of tissues, does not absorb NIR well, thereby increasing changes in lighting for inner buildings. They are widely used in application such as cardiovascular surgeries, plastic surgeries, cancer surgeries, preclinical imaging among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing cases of target diseases such as lung cancer, cardiovascular surgery among others will act as a major factor uplifting this market growth

Growing health awareness among population will also accelerate the growth of this market

Rising geriatric population acts as a market driver

Growing adoption of technologically advanced imaging will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of infrared detectors will accelerate market growth

Availability of alternative imaging techniques will act as a restricting factor for this market growth

Lengthy approval process will also hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc announced the launch announced the launch of their NIR/ICG Fluorescence Imaging, an IMAGE1 S technology. The KARL STORZ NIR / ICG Imaging System helps surgeons make important choices that can decrease the incidence of expensive complications and is also creating new standards for minimally invasive neurosurgery

In March 2018, Shimadzu Corporation announced the launch of their new LIGHTVISION near-infrared fluorescence imaging system which is specially designed to promote the therapy of breast cancer by visualizing lymph vessels and blood vessels based on the measurement of near-infrared fluorescent light emitted from green indocyanine. They also have the ability to detect blood flow through flaps and anastomotic vessels during breast reconstructive surgery

Segmentation: Global Near Infrared Imaging Market

By Product

Devices Near-Infrared Fluorescence Imaging Systems Near-Infrared Fluorescence & Bioluminescence Imaging Systems

Reagents Indocyanine Green



By Application

Preclinical Imaging

Cancer Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries

Other Applications

By End- User

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

By Indication

Cancer Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries

Other

