Global insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) market All-Inclusive Research Report (2021–2027) : Includes Impact of COVID-19

Global insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing demand for insertable cardiac monitors.

Global Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market By Type (Multiple Lead Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Patch, Others), Disease (Renal Disease, Cardiac Arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation, Stroke, Syncope, Others), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Industry

Increasing number of cardiac arrhythmia around the world is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Increasing technological advancement in insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) is increasing usage of Insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) enhances the growth of this market.

Increasing levels of geriatric population resulting in greater application of insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) to monitor heart activates also acts as a major market driver

Increasing demand for subcutaneous insertable cardiac devices also augments the market growth

Insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) is associated with risk of over-sensing and under-sensing which is expected to hinder the market growth

Insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) are costly which is hampers the usage of insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) hence acting as a restraining factor

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type

Multiple Lead Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Patch

Others

By Disease

Renal Disease

Cardiac Arrhythmias

Atrial Fibrillation

Stroke

Syncope

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Top Players in the Market are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) market are Abbott, Medtronic, BioTelemetry, Inc., Siemens, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, SHL Telemedicine, The ScottCare Corporation, Medicomp Inc., Preventice Solutions, Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG has received FDA clearance of the BIOMONITOR III an injectable cardiac monitor (ICM). The product is designed to detect arrhythmia and unexplained syncope to increase clarity and to reduce diagnosis duration. The approval will help company to increase product portfolio and market presence and place company among most technological advance companies in medical devices

In May 2017, Abbott has launched world’s first smartphone compatible Confirm Rx Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) to identify atrial fibrillation and cardiac arrhythmias. The major focus of the launch is to eliminate Traditional remote monitoring devices that requisites large handheld or bedside transmitters and to increase patient mobility. The launch will help company to increase the revenue generation as new technology will help both patients as well as cardiologists

Competitive Analysis:

Global insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) market?

The Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of .

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

