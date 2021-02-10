Global Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Market Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2027||UCB S.A., Perrigo Company plc, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services

Global inflammatory bowel diseases market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the global inflammatory bowel diseases market are Allergan, AbbVie Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bayer AG, UCB S.A., Perrigo Company plc, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Co., Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, Abbott, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, LLC, BioLineRx, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences and others.