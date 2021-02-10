Global Digital Pathology Market Trends and Vendors Analysis after Covid-19 Pandemic (2021–2027)

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Digital Pathology Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. In this credible report, a study about market overview is performed by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges. Moreover, this report contains significant data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the allied industry. This is the most relatable, exclusive, and commendable market research report formulated by focusing on definite business needs. The competitive analysis conducted in this report covers strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, and competitive landscape. To gain meaningful market insights and thrive in this competitive market place, this Global Digital Pathology Market research report plays a key role.

Global Digital Pathology Market, By Type (Human Pathology, Veterinary Pathology), Product (Scanners, Software, Communication Systems, Storage Systems), Application (Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Teleconsultation, Training & Education), End Users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Hospitals, Academic Research Institutes), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027.



Digital pathology market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1,460.83 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The rising prevalence of cancer diseases is going to help in driving the growth of the digital pathology market.

The major players covered in the digital pathology market report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., 3DHISTECH Ltd., AstraZeneca, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Healthcare Trading Co. LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Inspirata, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Sectra AB, PerkinElmer Inc., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp, Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., Pixcelldata Ltd., VMscope GmbH, Huron Digital Pathology Inc, Objective Pathology Services, OptraSCAN, Inc., Pathcore Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Proscia Inc., Sunquest Information Systems, Inc., Indica Labs, Inc, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., among other domestic and global players.

Digital pathology market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to digital pathology market.

The rising adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency and growing applications of digital pathology in drug development and companion diagnostics is likely to accelerate the growth of the digital pathology market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, introduction of growing demand of personalized medicine and affordable scanners for private pathology practices will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the digital pathology market in the above mentioned forecast period.

The lack of trained pathologists is going to pose a serious challenge for the market. The high costs involved in the digital pathology systems will likely to restrain the growth of the digital pathology market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This digital pathology market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on digital pathology market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Digital pathology market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the digital pathology market is segmented into human pathology and veterinary pathology.

Based on product, the digital pathology market is segmented into scanners, software, communication systems and storage systems. The scanner is further sub-segmented into brightfield scanners, fluorescence scanners and other. The software is further sub-segmented into information management software, image analysis software and visualization software.

On the basis of application, the digital pathology market is segmented into drug discovery, disease diagnosis, teleconsultation and training & education.

The digital pathology market is segmented on the basis of end users into pharmaceutical & biotechnology, hospitals and academic research institutes.

Digital pathology market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, product, application and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the digital pathology market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the digital pathology market due to introduction of favourable reimbursement policies and the implementation of favourable initiatives by the government in the U.S. and Canada.

The country section of the digital pathology market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Digital pathology market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for digital pathology market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the digital pathology market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

