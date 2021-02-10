Global Dental Endodontics Market Recent Trends & Demand And Forecast 2026||Septodont Holding; Henry Schein, Inc.; Benco Dental Supply Company

An international Dental Endodontics report helps out to meet the strategic and specific needs of the organization or business, by providing comprehensive market research analysis. This market research report delivers an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years. It is a wide-ranging market research report that comprises of various parameters of the market namely market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. Each of these factors is again researched intensely for the enhanced and actionable market insights.

Global Dental Endodontics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.15 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 1.86 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.21% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing applications of endodontic procedures due to growth of the ageing population worldwide.

Download Free Exclusive Sample (350 Pages PDF) Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry@ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global- dental-endodontics-market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the dental endodontics market are Danaher;

Dentsply Sirona;

Ultradent Products Inc.;

Septodont Holding;

Henry Schein, Inc.;

Benco Dental Supply Company;

Brasseler USA;

Ivoclar Vivadent;

FKG Dentaire;

MANI,INC.;

KaVo Kerr;

PreXion;

COLTENE Group;

Zimmer Biomet;

Institut Straumann AG

Nobel Biocare Services AG.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2017, KaVo Kerr announced the launch of “OptiDam” in North America. The product is a first of its kind three-dimensional rubber dam. This procedure will help in protecting patients and enhance the effectiveness of physicians in endodontic and restorative dental procedures.

In February 2017, PreXion announced that they had launched “PreXion Excelsior 3D CBCT”, with this product capable of delivering high quality of images and even reducing exposure to radiation significantly.

Inquire More or Share Questions if any before the Purchase on this Report https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-dental-endodontics-market

Segmentation: Global Dental Endodontics Market

Dental Endodontics Market By Product

Instruments

Endodontic Scalers & Lasers

Machine Assisted Obturation System

Apex Locators

Motors

Others

Consumables

Obturation

Obturation Filling Materials

Access Cavity Preparation

Endodontic Burs

Others

Shaping and Cleansing

Endodontic Files & Shapers

Irrigating Solutions & Lubricants

Dental Endodontics Market By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Dental Endodontics Market By Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Order a Complete Research Report Enabled with COVID-19 Impact Coverage @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-dental-endodontics-market

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN DENTAL ENDODONTICS MARKET

Rising Geriatric Population

According to United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs/Population Division; in 2017, estimated population of people with age 60 or above was 962 million, which means around 13 per cent of the population. This age bracket or group is growing at a rate of 3 per cent every year. Presently, Europe is leading the other regions in terms of population consisting of this age group. This brisk speed of ageing is expected to carry on in other regions as well, which projects that by the end of 2050 excluding Africa all regions of the world would have more than a quarter share of their total population at an age of 60 years and above. The population of this age group is projected to reach around 1.40 billion in 2030 and 2.10 billion in 2050, and could ultimately rise up to 3.10 billion in 2100.

This rising levels of age of population, is expected to be one of the major factors for the growth of dental endodontics globally, as this category of individuals suffer from dental weakness and various other dental disorders

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

For More Insights Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-dental-endodontics-market

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com