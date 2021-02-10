Global Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2027||Bloom Fertility Centre, Parallabs Ltd, Anecova, A CooperSurgical Fertility Company, Merck KGaA, Ferring B.V

Assisted reproductive technology (ART) market is expected to reach market value of USD 45.54 billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 8.05% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The increasing cases of infertility due to obesity, rising stress and pollution has been directly impacting the growth of assisted reproductive technology (ART) market.

The report performs the study of market drivers and market restraints thoroughly along with the analysis of the market structure. This Assisted Reproductive Technologies market report endows with the plentiful insights and business solutions that will help to stay ahead of the competition. A class and transparency is strictly maintained while carrying out research studies of this report to offer an exceptional market research report for a specific niche. Businesses can achieve better insights to drive the business into right direction with the different segments covered in the market research report. This excellent Assisted Reproductive Technologies market analysis examines various segments which help for the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame.

The major players covered in the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market report are California Cryobank, Bloom Fertility Centre, Parallabs Ltd, Anecova, A CooperSurgical Fertility Company, Merck KGaA, Ferring B.V., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Cook, Genea Limited., IVFtech ApS, Nidacon International AB, Celmatix Inc., EMD Serono, Inc., Esco Micro Pte Ltd., INVO Bioscience, Laboratoire CCD, Nikon Instruments Inc., Smiths Medical, among other domestic and global players.

Global Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market Scope and Market Size

By Procedure

(Fresh Donor, Fresh Nondonor, Frozen Donor, Frozen Nondonor, Embryo/Egg Banking),

Technology

(In-vitro Fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination – Intrauterine Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER), Others),

Product Type

(Women Younger Than Age 35, Women Older Than Age 35),

End Use

(Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Others),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

