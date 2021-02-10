Fertility Services Market  Analysis, Impact of COVID-19 on Sales, Trends, Business Opportunities 2021

DBMR has added a new report titled Fertility Services Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. In this credible report, a study about market overview is performed by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges. Moreover, this report contains significant data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the allied industry. This is the most relatable, exclusive, and commendable market research report formulated by focusing on definite business needs. The competitive analysis conducted in this report covers strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, and competitive landscape. To gain meaningful market insights and thrive in this competitive market place, this Fertility Services Market research report plays a key role.

Global Fertility Services Market, By Infertility (Male infertility, Female infertility), Procedure (Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), In-Vitro Fertilization, Artificial Insemination, Surrogacy, Others), Services (Donor, Non-donor), End-User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Clinical Research Institutes, Surgical Centers), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028



Fertility services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising continuous decline in fertility rates drives the fertility services market.

The major players covered in the fertility services market report are Olympus Corporation, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Instituto Bernabeu, Virtus Health, CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Merck KGaA, LABOTECT GMBH, Genea Limited, Medicover, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Progyny, Inc., CryoChoice, LLC., Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, A CooperSurgical Fertility Company and IVFtech ApS. among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and Fertility Services Market Share Analysis

Fertility services market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to fertility services market.

Global Fertility Services Market Scope and Market Size

Fertility services market is segmented on the basis of infertility, procedure, services and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of infertility, the fertility services market is segmented into male infertility and female infertility.

Based on procedure, the fertility services market is segmented into assisted reproductive technology (ART) and in-vitro fertilization, artificial insemination, surrogacy and others. In-vitro fertilization has been further segmented into Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and pre-implantation genetic diagnostics (PGD). Artificial Insemination has been further segmented into intrauterine insemination, intracervical insemination and others.

Based on services, the fertility services market is segmented into donor and non-donor. Donor has been further segmented into fresh and frozen. Non-donor has been further segmented into fresh and frozen.

The fertility services market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into fertility clinics, hospitals, clinical research institutes and surgical centers.

Fertility services are the services taken by people who are not capable of conceiving naturally. These fertility services help single parents, LGBT community and infertile couples for procreating and to start a family. Fertility services involve several techniques which are used for treating genetic issues and infertility problems to help out in conception.

Rising delayed pregnancies in women is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also increasing technological advancements with respect to fertility treatment, increasing success rates associated with ICSI-IVF in case of poor sperm morphology, poor sperm motility and low sperm count in men and rise in accessibility and availability of healthcare facilities and increase in healthcare and research expenditure are the major factors among others driving the fertility services market. Moreover, rising technological advancements and modernization in the healthcare sector and rising research and development activities in the healthcare sector further create new opportunities for fertility services market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.

However, increased treatment costs of ARTs in developed countries and rising inadequate reimbursement policies are the major factors among others which will obstruct the market growth, and will further challenge the growth of fertility services market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This fertility services market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on fertility services market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Fertility Services Market Country Level Analysis

Fertility services market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, infertility, procedure, services and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the fertility services market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the fertility services market due to lower fertility rate and growth in the median age of motherhood, and increasing obesity cases and increasing IVF tourism in Spain. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in fertility services market due to declining fertility rates in the region.

The country section of the fertility services market report also provides individual mar

ket impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Fertility services market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for fertility services market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the fertility services market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

