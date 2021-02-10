EdTech and smart classroom market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 3,565.0 million in 2019 to US$ 7,626.1 million by 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East and Africa Aircraft EdTech and Smart Classroom Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Access Control market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The EdTech and smart classroom market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 3,565.0 million in 2019 to US$ 7,626.1 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The governments in MEA are adopting smart education as a means of economic development and prosperity. Therefore, they highly focus on development of skilled professionals for the booming MEA EdTech and Smart Classroom market. Governments across the region are constantly investing ~20% of their nation’s government expenditure on the education sector, which is a significant amount compared to average allotments. Additionally, the government is supporting e-learning initiatives focused on increasing education delivery, and the government is also pursuing different ways where students’ parents can directly communicate with their teachers.

Top Key Player Involved:

Apple Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SMART Technologies

