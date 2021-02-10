Dental Biomaterials Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025

Global Dental Biomaterials Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The Dental Biomaterials Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global population is aging rapidly, owing to reduced birth rates and increasing life expectancy. According to the US Census Bureau’s statistics, the number of older people is estimated to increase by nearly 60% in the next 15 years, and by 2030, the total number of people above the age of 65 is likely to be more than a billion, i.e., the geriatric population is expected to represent 12% of the global population. By 2050, this number is likely to cross 1.6 billion or 16.7% of the total population.

Increasing age is usually associated with high rates of edentulism. Furthermore, according to the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, 69% of adults age 35 to 44 have lost at least one permanent tooth due to an accident, tooth decay, gum disease, or a failed root canal therapy. As per The Platform for Better Oral Health in Europe, 2018, more than 50% of the European population suffers from some form of periodontitis and over 10% of the people have cases of severe diseases, with the major prevalence rising to 70-85% of the population aged 60- 65 years of age. Hence, rising dental disorders are fueling the growth of the market studied.

Top Leading Companies of Global Dental Biomaterials Market are GC Corporation, Victrex PLC, Medtronic PLC, Straumann Holding AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Royal DSM, Henry Schein, Inc., Danaher Corporation, 3M Company and others.

Key Market Trends

Titanium Biomaterials are Expected to Witness a High Growth Over the Forecast Period

Titanium biomaterials have been in use for over 50 years, during which they have been studied extensively. The titanium metal is used for dental implants, due to its favorable mechanical properties, such as weight-to-strength ratio and good biological performance. Additionally, it exhibits passivity properties and, thus, relatively low corrosion rates compared with those of other more reactive metals, which undergo active corrosion even in relatively neutral pH.

According to a number of European dentists, if a full arch or a full set of teeth is to be replaced, titanium implants are a better choice. As stated by the European Commission, in 2016, a recent project in Europe, titled NanoTi consortium, intends to bring a new titanium implant to the market that possesses the innate capability to resist bacterial infections without the addition of an antibacterial compound. The aim of the NanoTi project is to develop nanophase topography on the surface of titanium dental implants, which enables the innate capability to resist bacterial infections without the addition of any antibacterial compound.

Hence, such advancement in technology is expected to fuel the growth of the titanium biomaterial segment for the market studied, over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Witness a High Growth Over the Forecast Period



According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2017 report, recorded about 84.6% dental visits by children aged 5-19, by 2016. further about 64% of adults aged 18-64 went for a dental visit, and similar for adults above the age of 65. Almost 8,000 people in the United States die of oral and pharyngeal cancers every year, most of them elderly. But the problem is not limited to seniors. Children from lower-income families are twice as likely to have tooth decay. The success of dental implants has higher than the root canal and other traditional dental services.

However, reimbursement issues, especially for dental care is restraining the market in the country. With the increasing number of dental issues and the government efforts to improve the healthcare of their citizens are expected to augment the market for dental implants in the United States.

