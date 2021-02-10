Biologics Market Growth Analysis and Future Scope 2021 2027 | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS), Merck, Roche AG

A comprehensive new market research report on Biologics Market published by DBMR gives details about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, Strategic recommendations, Competitive Intelligence, emerging trends and the technical progress in the related industry. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and Future predictions. The report contains different market related to market size, trends, segmentation, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, diagrams, graphs, pie charts, price, and in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow significantly by 2027. The Biologics report endows with market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios. Biologics market report studies rising opportunities in the market and related influencing factors which are valuable for the businesses. It is an essential study for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS)

Merck & Co., Inc

Roche AG

AstraZeneca Plc

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Novartis International AG

Pfizer, Inc

Amgen, Inc

AbbVie, Inc

Sanofi S.A

Eli Lilly & Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Segmentation: Biologics Market

By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Therapeutic Proteins, Vaccines)

By Treatment (Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins, Blood Components and Others)

By Route of Administration (Injection, Infusion)

By End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)

A biologic drug is a product that is produced from living organism and contain component of living organism. Biologics contain recombinant protein, tissues, allergan, genes, cells, blood components, blood and vaccines. Biologics are used to treat numerous disease conditions and infections such as anaemia, haemophilia, chronic migraine, hepatitis B, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel diseases and others. Due to ability to command high prices for biologics considering the small molecules used for treatment of chronic diseases, various government initiatives, increased share of biologics in the market, increased rising adoption of biopharmaceuticals over chemically synthesized molecules and many more are the factors which boost up the growth of the biologics market in the above mentioned period.

Global Biologics Market Scope and Market Size:-

The biologics market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the biologics market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins and vaccines.

On the basis of treatment, the biologics market is segmented into vaccines, recombinant proteins, blood components and others.

On the basis of route of administration, the biologics market is segmented into injection and infusion.

On the basis of end-users, the biologics market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the biologics market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and others.

Competitive Landscape and Biologics Market Share Analysis

Global biologics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to biologics market.

The major players covered in the biologics market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS), Merck & Co., Inc., Roche AG, AstraZeneca Plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc., Amgen, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly & Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Ipsen S.A., Allergan Plc among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Biologics in these regions, from 2021 to 2028, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

