Bike Sharing Market 2021 Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends And Opportunities

Bike Sharing is a service in which bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short or a long term basis for a price or free.

Over the past decades, bike sharing systems have been significantly used across the globe. After 2017, the number of bike sharing programs across the globe has doubled since 2014 and nearly 20 times as many bikes available for public use.

Key Player:

Uber

Ofo

Mobike

Lime

JCDecaux Group

Bluegogo

Didi Chuxing Technology

Lyft

Market Segment by Type, covers

Conventional Bike

E-Bike

Bike Sharing Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Short Term

Long Term

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

● North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

● Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

● Middle East and Africa

