Bath Salts Market 2021| Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects, Regional Study to 2027

Bath salts are salt minerals added to the bathing water. The use of bath salts is widely believed to restore, protect, and maintain body equilibrium. Bath salts are used for managing muscle pain, exfoliation of the skin, stress relief, and detoxifying the body. Bath salts may be composed of additives and ingredients such as glycerin, essential oils, emollients, lubricants, and humectants, to name a few. They are increasingly used to treat skin ailments, dry skin, psoriasis, acne, and other conditions across the world.

Bath salts are relatively inexpensive compared to spa treatments and are gradually gaining popularity among women in the age group of 16 to 35 years. They are increasingly consumed for their health benefits such as balancing moisture levels in the skin, promoting glowing and youthful skin, and treating acne. The numerous benefits of bath salts and recommendation of bath salts by dermatologists and skin experts are anticipated to drive the bath salts market. Bath salts have been used since ancient times; however, in recent times, the influence of social media has created significant awareness about bath salts among consumers. The widely regarded belief that bathing in saltwater calms the mind and relieves stress is likely to generate considerable attention from young people who lead busy and hectic lives. The increasing consumer spending on destressing remedies is anticipated to allure consumers towards bath salts. Moreover, innovations in bath salt products and the introduction of bath salts with new fragrances are likely to drive the demand for bath salts in the forecast period.

The “Global Bath Salts Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the bath salts market with detailed market segmentation by form, product type, distribution channel, and geography. The global bath salts market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bath salts market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global bath salts market is segmented on the basis of form, product type, and distribution channel. On the basis of form, the bath salts market is segmented into, coarse, medium, and fine. On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into, dendritic salt, dead sea salt, epsom salt, bolivian salt, himalayan salt, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global bath salts market is segmented into, supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global bath salts market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The bath salts market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the bath salts market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the bath salts market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the bath salts market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from bath salts market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for bath salts in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the bath salts market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the bath salts market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Bathclin Corporation

– Borghese Inc.

– Dadakarides Salt SA

– Kneipp GmbH

– L’Occitane International SA

– Nesalla Bath Salt

– Parfums de Coeur, Ltd.

– San Francisco Salt Company

– Shanghai Jahwa United Co. Ltd.

– Shiseido Company Limited

– STENDERS SIA

