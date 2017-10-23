Taste the world at the Atlanta International Night Market

Expanding people's knowledge about other countries, and helping build a strong local community are the main goals of this weekend-long event. Photo credit: Atlanta International Night Market

Dive straight into the soul of Atlanta by savoring the cuisine of the many cultures that make up this vibrant, diverse city.

The Atlanta International Night Market aims to bring art, food, beverages and music from local businesses of different cultures all together under the moon-lit sky.

“The mission of the AINM is to provide a place where people from all nations can enrich their lives through experience with food, performances, games and the visual arts to nourish and delight the mind and spirit while celebrating diversity and community,” says David Trotter, the director of marketing for AINM.

The inspiration for the event stems from large outdoor markets often found in Asia, Europe and South America. The founders believed that a city truly comes alive at night, and they wanted to fully capture that luminescent energy of Atlanta.

“Learning about other culture’s food, performances, games and traditions is an important way that we can help bring about real, positive change in our global community,” Trotter says.

More than 75 nationalities will be represented through 800 food items and over 200 vendors at this immense social event.

“We believe that in order to see the end of inequality in society, we need to embrace what makes us different,” said Trotter. “For us, the concept of “Taste the World” envisions a world that embraces diversity, respects differences and actively rejects hatred and prejudice.”

The market will be arranged in a series of villages “to ensure an exciting, unique, fun and educational event for all,” Trotter said. This will include an artist village and an international beer village where attendees over age 21 can enjoy craft brews from Atlanta’s local breweries, as well as beers from all across the globe.

A kid zone village will also be set up, including carnival rides, crafts and costumed characters for attendees wanting to bring their children or siblings.

The AINM strives to be an eco-friendly festival by providing recycling bins and completely biodegradable water bottles from Caribbean Blue. The market will even showcase a “Veggie Village” featuring flavorful, international vegan dishes.

The market will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 3-4. On Sunday, Nov. 5, it will be open from noon to 9 p.m. It will take place in the Northlake Mall parking lot, and guests can purchase tickets for $5 or go online to buy a weekend pass for $10. Children six and under get in for free.

For more information, download the official AINM app, check out atlnightmarket.org or the market’s Facebook.