All-female concert series comes to Atlanta

Hosted by Goddess Kiko, GRYL! is a concert series catered to showcasing women in various genres of music. Photo credit: Alex Patton

The Queendom, an R&B and hip-hop duo based out of Atlanta, will hold it’s first ever fully female concert series at the Mammal Gallery, Oct. 27.

Hosted by Goddess Kiko, GRYL! is a concert series catered to showcasing women in various genres of music.

“We feel that the connection between women in the music industry is fractured, and we want to create an environment where women can support each other while giving them the opportunity to grow their own platforms,” says Lillian Prescott, booking manager for the Queendom.

Currently, all of the artists participating in the event are from the Atlanta area.

“We look forward to having artists from all over the U.S. and overseas for future concerts,” says Prescott. “We hope to expand worldwide.”

The Queendom is already planning for the next show which is set to take place in January 2018.

“Other than the DJ, everyone else that is a part of the show is a woman, from performers to the vendors,” said Prescott. “We welcome all genres which we feel will cater to a broader demographic longing for an eclectic music experience.”

Though the line up varies from acts such as Desjo, Jamee Cornelia, The Txlips Band and Alexandrea Lushington, the series expects to branch out into showcasing other types of art.

“We plan on incorporating poetry [and] spoken word and also beat sets,” Prescott says. “As the concert series continues, we’re sure many new concepts will surface.”

Prepaid tickets for the event cost $5, and tickets at the door will cost $10.