Oct. 17-24 Weekly Calendar

Open House: European Council Study Abroad

Tuesday, Oct. 17

6:30-8 p.m.

Social Sciences building, room 5074, Kennesaw campus

Learn about how to earn credits while studying in an entirely different country, have your burning questions answered and enjoy some refreshments in this evening open house focused on the EC program for Paris, France.

Tacos & Trivia

Tuesday, Oct. 17

7-9 p.m.

Stingers, Marietta campus

Come by the Stingers and show off your trivia knowledge for the chance to win some Dining Dollars — or just to enjoy the tacos.

ISA Karaoke Night

Tuesday, Oct. 17

7-9:30 p.m.

Marietta Ballrooms, Marietta campus

Join the International Student Association for a night of jamming out to international songs both old and new, especially if you can sing them yourself.

BRIDGE Bake Sale

Wednesday, Oct. 18

12-4 p.m.

Social Sciences building atrium, Kennesaw campus

Swing by and pick up some baked goods to support the BRIDGE, a ministry-affiliated group for young adults, as they raise money to provide survival bags for homeless shelters.

Year of India Film Festival: “Ghare Baire”

Wednesday, Oct. 18

5-7 p.m.

English building, room 102, Kennesaw campus

The Division of Global Affairs continues showcasing popular Indian films for “The Year of India” festival. This week features “Ghare Baire,” a 1984 award-winning classic about the independence of women.

Salary Negotiation Workshop

Thursday, Oct. 19

12:30-2 p.m.

Burruss building, room 152, Kennesaw campus

Shameka Wilson from the Women’s Resource Center will hold a workshop for students wondering how to discuss pay and benefits with their employer.

K.I.S.S.

Friday, Oct. 20

8-9:30 p.m.

Onyx Theater, 462 Prillaman Way, NW, Kennesaw, GA

Join the College of the Arts for an evening of comedic improv performances as guest artists kick off the fall season with hearty laughs.

Cooking Demo: Ridin’ Solo – Meals for One

Monday, Oct. 23

12:30-2 p.m.

Student Recreation and Activities Center, room 1220, Kennesaw campus

KSU Health Promotion and Wellness, along with the Social Culinary Society, is running a cooking demo designed to teach recipes that are both healthy and budget friendly. This week features grilled cheese and mug cakes. Call 470-578-6394 to register for a spot.

National Coming Out Day Cookout

Tuesday, Oct. 24

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Green, Kennesaw campus

Join the Kennesaw Pride Alliance for a cookout celebrating National Coming Out Day with free food, games and art projects. Many other organizations will also have tables set up, so take advantage of the opportunity to learn about the great groups on campus.

Capstone Exhibition I

Tuesday, Oct. 24

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fine Arts Gallery, 471 Bartow Avenue NW, Kennesaw, GA

Come and see art made by seniors completing their Bachelor of Fine Arts and Art Education that encompasses many different styles and showcases artistic ability through several different disciplines.