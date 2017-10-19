Homecoming Week Events

The week of Kennesaw’s homecoming game is always eventful, and this year’s homecoming week is no exception.

There are events on both campuses every day this week, celebrating the coming home of our alumni.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, there will be a “Homecoming Service Project” on the Kennesaw campus. Students can volunteer in the University Rooms of the Student Center to make cards for hospitalized children. If you come between the hours of 12-2 p.m., you can make as many cards for as many children as you want.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, the above event will be hosted again, this time in two locations. Drop by the University Rooms on the Kennesaw campus from 12-2 p.m. or the Alumni House from 6-8 p.m. to make cards on Wednesday.

There will be a live concert on the Green on Thursday, Oct. 19. The free concert starts at 6 p.m. and is scheduled to go till 10:30. The concert will feature Jeremih, with opening acts by Ontario-based band Brown Paper Bag and KSU student Jaye Newton.

Friday, Oct. 20, there will be a “Lip Sync, Bonfire, and Pep Rally” on the Marietta campus between Howell and Norton at 7 p.m. Following the lip sync competition, there will be a bonfire and food trucks.

The Homecoming Parade will be at 3:30 on Saturday, Oct. 21, the day of the game. The parade will take place around Fifth Third Bank Stadium, and the parade route can be found on the Homecoming site.

The Homecoming Court will be presented at halftime during the game on Saturday. The various nominees are running for King, Queen, Prince, Princess, Duke and Duchess. There are two-three nominees for the last four categories, and there are five nominees for both King and Queen.

The nominees for King are political science major Kevin Mason, music composition major Sean Brinkley Jr, communications major Nevin McRay, biology pre-med major Igbagboleke (Iggy) Mobolaji and industrial engineering technology major Andrew Benjamin, while the nominees for Queen are marketing major Victoria Brock, finance major Andria Pino, professional selling major Alley Fitzpatrick, public relations major Taylor Snow and integrative studies major Erin Wylie.

Voting opened on Monday, Oct. 16 and will remain open until 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20. Students can read more about the candidates for all court positions and cast their votes online on Owl Life.

There are a lot of celebratory events students can get involved with on both campuses to gear up for homecoming, as well as voting for the homecoming court that will represent them for the next year. Visit the homecoming page on KSU’s website for more details and information.